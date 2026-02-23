23 February 2026,

Monday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

AI Summit 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Trump Issues Ultimatum to Iran, Threatening Major War if Demands Not Met

US-Iran Conflict: Tensions between America and Iran continue to escalate. Following Donald Trump's ultimatum, the threat of war between the two countries has increased further.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 23, 2026

Donald Trump and Ali Khamenei

Tensions between the United States of America and Iran are escalating. US President Donald Trump is continuously issuing threats of war to Iran. Trump has also deployed a powerful naval fleet near Iran, which includes several warships and fighter jets. Soldiers at all American military bases in the Middle East are on high alert. So far, two rounds of talks have been held between representatives of both countries, but to no avail.

Agreement on a Third Round of Talks

An agreement has been reached for a third round of talks between the United States and Iran. The third round of talks will take place on February 27 in Geneva, Switzerland, between representatives of both countries, a fact confirmed by Oman's Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

Trump's Ultimatum to Iran

Amidst the continuously rising tensions, Trump has issued an ultimatum to Iran. A few days ago, Trump gave Iran 10-15 days and made it clear that Iran must accept all of America's conditions on the nuclear issue. Not only this, but Trump also wants Iran to abandon its long-range ballistic missiles. Iran is ready to negotiate on the nuclear issue and has already made it clear that it does not want to build nuclear weapons, but it has also clarified that it will not bow down to all of America's conditions. Iran desires peace but is not prepared to yield to Trump's threats.

Will a Fierce War Break Out?

According to Trump's ultimatum, Iran has a deadline until March 5. It is being speculated that if an agreement is not reached between the two countries by the end of the deadline, America might attack Iran. Meanwhile, the Iranian army is also engaged in war preparations. A few days ago, intelligence sources reported that if America attacks Iran, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his eldest son, Mostafa Hosseini Khamenei, could be targeted. Student protests have once again begun in Iran, further increasing the tension.

Iran Seeks Peace but is Prepared for Any Situation

In the meantime, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote on social media, "Iran is committed to peace and stability in the Middle East. Practical proposals were exchanged in the recent talks, and encouraging signs were received. However, we are closely monitoring US actions and have made all necessary preparations for any potential situation."

Share the news:

Related Topics

Donald Trump

world news

Published on:

23 Feb 2026 02:00 pm

News / World / Trump Issues Ultimatum to Iran, Threatening Major War if Demands Not Met

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Deadly Accident in Nepal: Passenger Bus Plunges into Trishuli River, Many Killed

Road accident in Nepal
World

Trump’s Global Tariffs Deemed Illegal by US Supreme Court

Donald Trump
World

Bishnoi Gang Targets Ranveer Singh in Rs 10 Crore Extortion Bid via US Number

World

Operation Sindoor: Trump makes big claim, says this many Indian and Pakistani jets fell

Donald TDonald Trumprump
World

Bangladesh: New PM Tarique Rahman’s first speech includes message for Hindus

Tarique Rahman
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.