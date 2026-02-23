Trump Issues Ultimatum to Iran, Threatening Major War if Demands Not Met

Tensions between the United States of America and Iran are escalating. US President Donald Trump is continuously issuing threats of war to Iran. Trump has also deployed a powerful naval fleet near Iran, which includes several warships and fighter jets. Soldiers at all American military bases in the Middle East are on high alert. So far, two rounds of talks have been held between representatives of both countries, but to no avail.
An agreement has been reached for a third round of talks between the United States and Iran. The third round of talks will take place on February 27 in Geneva, Switzerland, between representatives of both countries, a fact confirmed by Oman's Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.
Amidst the continuously rising tensions, Trump has issued an ultimatum to Iran. A few days ago, Trump gave Iran 10-15 days and made it clear that Iran must accept all of America's conditions on the nuclear issue. Not only this, but Trump also wants Iran to abandon its long-range ballistic missiles. Iran is ready to negotiate on the nuclear issue and has already made it clear that it does not want to build nuclear weapons, but it has also clarified that it will not bow down to all of America's conditions. Iran desires peace but is not prepared to yield to Trump's threats.
According to Trump's ultimatum, Iran has a deadline until March 5. It is being speculated that if an agreement is not reached between the two countries by the end of the deadline, America might attack Iran. Meanwhile, the Iranian army is also engaged in war preparations. A few days ago, intelligence sources reported that if America attacks Iran, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his eldest son, Mostafa Hosseini Khamenei, could be targeted. Student protests have once again begun in Iran, further increasing the tension.
In the meantime, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote on social media, "Iran is committed to peace and stability in the Middle East. Practical proposals were exchanged in the recent talks, and encouraging signs were received. However, we are closely monitoring US actions and have made all necessary preparations for any potential situation."
