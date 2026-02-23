Trump Issues Ultimatum to Iran, Threatening Major War if Demands Not Met

Amidst the continuously rising tensions, Trump has issued an ultimatum to Iran. A few days ago, Trump gave Iran 10-15 days and made it clear that Iran must accept all of America's conditions on the nuclear issue. Not only this, but Trump also wants Iran to abandon its long-range ballistic missiles. Iran is ready to negotiate on the nuclear issue and has already made it clear that it does not want to build nuclear weapons, but it has also clarified that it will not bow down to all of America's conditions. Iran desires peace but is not prepared to yield to Trump's threats.