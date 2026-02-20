Bishnoi Gang Targets Ranveer Singh in Rs 10 Crore Extortion Bid via US Number

Ranveer Singh Threatened by Bishnoi Gang (Patrika Graphic)
Shocking news has emerged regarding Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh. The Bishnoi gang has demanded Rs 10 crore in ransom from the actor. It is being reported that the threatening voice note was sent from a US number, which the Mumbai Crime Branch is now investigating.
According to sources, a voice note was sent to Ranveer Singh's manager's WhatsApp, which preliminary investigations have confirmed to be allegedly in the voice of gang member Harry Boxer. The Crime Branch has initiated the process of gathering technical evidence in this matter. As per protocol, investigative agencies are attempting to contact the relevant security agencies in the US to obtain details of the number from which this voice note was sent.
Sources claim that this threat was sent after the incident of firing outside the residence of film director Rohit Shetty. It is being reported that Ranveer Singh received the threat through his manager immediately after that. The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the entire sequence of events to ascertain if there is any connection between the two incidents.
Following the threat, the actor's security has been enhanced. The Crime Branch has recorded the statement of Ranveer Singh's manager, and a preliminary inquiry into the matter is ongoing. Currently, a formal FIR has not been registered in this case, but the police are preparing to take further action based on the preliminary inquiry.
The name of Harry Boxer, a close associate of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has surfaced in this case. Agencies are engaged in tracing his location. It is noteworthy that Lawrence Bishnoi's name has previously emerged in several high-profile threat and extortion cases.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending