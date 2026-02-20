20 February 2026,

Friday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

AI Summit 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Bishnoi Gang Targets Ranveer Singh in Rs 10 Crore Extortion Bid via US Number

Ranveer Singh has reportedly received a ransom threat of ₹10 crore from the Bishnoi gang, delivered via a voice note sent from an American number.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 20, 2026

Ranveer Singh Threatened by Bishnoi Gang (Patrika Graphic)

Shocking news has emerged regarding Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh. The Bishnoi gang has demanded Rs 10 crore in ransom from the actor. It is being reported that the threatening voice note was sent from a US number, which the Mumbai Crime Branch is now investigating.

Threatening Voice Note Received from a US Number

According to sources, a voice note was sent to Ranveer Singh's manager's WhatsApp, which preliminary investigations have confirmed to be allegedly in the voice of gang member Harry Boxer. The Crime Branch has initiated the process of gathering technical evidence in this matter. As per protocol, investigative agencies are attempting to contact the relevant security agencies in the US to obtain details of the number from which this voice note was sent.

Matter Escalates After Firing Incident at Rohit Shetty's Residence

Sources claim that this threat was sent after the incident of firing outside the residence of film director Rohit Shetty. It is being reported that Ranveer Singh received the threat through his manager immediately after that. The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the entire sequence of events to ascertain if there is any connection between the two incidents.

Ranveer Singh's Security Increased

Following the threat, the actor's security has been enhanced. The Crime Branch has recorded the statement of Ranveer Singh's manager, and a preliminary inquiry into the matter is ongoing. Currently, a formal FIR has not been registered in this case, but the police are preparing to take further action based on the preliminary inquiry.

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Under Investigation

The name of Harry Boxer, a close associate of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has surfaced in this case. Agencies are engaged in tracing his location. It is noteworthy that Lawrence Bishnoi's name has previously emerged in several high-profile threat and extortion cases.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Ranveer Singh

world news

Published on:

20 Feb 2026 11:15 am

News / World / Bishnoi Gang Targets Ranveer Singh in Rs 10 Crore Extortion Bid via US Number

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Operation Sindoor: Trump makes big claim, says this many Indian and Pakistani jets fell

Donald Trump
World

Bangladesh: New PM Tarique Rahman’s first speech includes message for Hindus

Tarique Rahman
World

California: Avalanche wreaks havoc, 8 skiers dead, one still missing

California avalanche
World

US Military Strikes Drug-Laden Boats, Killing 11

US missile strikes on drug-trafficking vessels
World

Trump says regime change in Iran ‘best thing’, Middle East tensions rise

Donald Trump, Ali Khamenei
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.