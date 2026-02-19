19 February 2026,

Bangladesh: New PM Tarique Rahman’s first speech includes message for Hindus

Tarique Rahman, after becoming the new Prime Minister of Bangladesh, delivered his first address to the nation. In this address, he made a significant statement regarding all minorities in the country, including Hindus.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 19, 2026

Tarique Rahman

Tarique Rahman has become the new Prime Minister of Bangladesh. The 60-year-old chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party recently won the country's elections and became the 11th Prime Minister of Bangladesh. He took the oath of office on Tuesday. After becoming Prime Minister, Rahman made it clear that his government's biggest focus would be on improving law and order in Bangladesh and taking strict action against corruption. On Wednesday, he delivered his first address to the nation.

A significant statement for Hindus

In his first address to the nation, Rahman made a significant statement for all minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus. Rahman said that the Bangladesh government belongs to every citizen living in the country, regardless of their religion or whom they voted for. Rahman stated that whether a person is Muslim or Hindu, Buddhist or Christian, of any ideology, and wherever they live, a safe environment will be created for individuals of all faiths in Bangladesh.

PM Modi invited him to India

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Rahman after he took the oath of office. He also extended an invitation to visit India with his family. Relations between India and Bangladesh had significantly deteriorated during Muhammad Yunus's tenure. Now, with Rahman becoming Prime Minister, it is expected that relations between the two countries will improve. PM Modi's congratulatory message to Rahman and his invitation to visit India indicate that India is ready to strengthen its relationship with Bangladesh again.

