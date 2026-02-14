14 February 2026,

Saturday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rajasthan Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

China Escalates Military Activity Around Taiwan, Crossing Median Line

China's activity increases in Taiwan Strait, several military aircraft cross median line. Beijing's tough stance and US moves fuel tensions.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 14, 2026

aircraft

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence reported that by 6 a.m. on Saturday, one Chinese military aircraft, 8 naval vessels, and one government ship were detected operating around the island. The military stated that it is monitoring the situation and responding as necessary.

This follows significant Chinese military activity recorded on Friday, when 42 Chinese military aircraft and 11 naval vessels were detected. Of these, 32 aircraft crossed the median line between Taiwan and China, entering Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) in various sectors. Taiwan's military reported that it monitored the entire situation and responded appropriately.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has strongly rejected China's "reunification" appeal, stating that it is Beijing's long-standing stance aimed at pressuring Taiwan. This statement came as senior Chinese leader Wang Huning spoke about advancing "national reunification" at an important conference related to Taiwan in Beijing. He also warned of action against forces supporting Taiwan's independence, emphasising the "One China" principle and the "1992 Consensus."

On the other hand, the United States is also actively observing the situation. The US House of Representatives has overwhelmingly supported advancing a bill named the 'Protect Taiwan Act', which aims to counter China's increasing pressure on Taiwan.

Share the news:

Published on:

14 Feb 2026 09:26 am

News / World / China Escalates Military Activity Around Taiwan, Crossing Median Line

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Hindu Youth Found Dead with Bound Limbs and Bleeding Mouth Ahead of Bangladesh Polls

Karnatak crime
World

Canada School Shooting: 10 Dead, 25 Injured in British Columbia School Shooting

GUN SHOOT
World

China steps up activity near Taiwan border with 4 aircraft, 8 naval vessels

taiwan flag
World

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Islamabad Blast, 69 Dead

Blast in Islamabad's mosque
World

Islamabad blast intensifies Pakistan-Taliban tensions; Afghanistan hits back

Pakistan suicide bombing Shia mosque
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.