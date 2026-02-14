China Escalates Military Activity Around Taiwan, Crossing Median Line

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence reported that by 6 a.m. on Saturday, one Chinese military aircraft, 8 naval vessels, and one government ship were detected operating around the island. The military stated that it is monitoring the situation and responding as necessary.
This follows significant Chinese military activity recorded on Friday, when 42 Chinese military aircraft and 11 naval vessels were detected. Of these, 32 aircraft crossed the median line between Taiwan and China, entering Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) in various sectors. Taiwan's military reported that it monitored the entire situation and responded appropriately.
Meanwhile, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has strongly rejected China's "reunification" appeal, stating that it is Beijing's long-standing stance aimed at pressuring Taiwan. This statement came as senior Chinese leader Wang Huning spoke about advancing "national reunification" at an important conference related to Taiwan in Beijing. He also warned of action against forces supporting Taiwan's independence, emphasising the "One China" principle and the "1992 Consensus."
On the other hand, the United States is also actively observing the situation. The US House of Representatives has overwhelmingly supported advancing a bill named the 'Protect Taiwan Act', which aims to counter China's increasing pressure on Taiwan.
