A horrific suicide bombing occurred during Friday prayers at a mosque in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, on Friday, February 6. A suicide bomber detonated himself at the Imambargah Khadijat-ul-Kubra in the Taralai Kalan area of Shehzad Town, Islamabad, causing widespread panic. This explosion resulted in the deaths of 69 people and injured over 170.
Following the mosque bombing in Islamabad, questions began to arise about who was behind it. Pakistan blamed India for the attack without any evidence. However, India rejected Pakistan's baseless accusation. Now, it has been revealed who was behind the suicide bombing in Islamabad. The terrorist organisation ISIS has claimed responsibility for it.
Many people in India and Afghanistan (Afghanistan) believe that the Islamabad Blast (Islamabad Blast) was the handiwork of the Pakistani army itself, carried out for geopolitical reasons. However, these are merely speculations, and no concrete evidence has emerged to support them. The Taliban (Taliban) government of Afghanistan has also strongly condemned the suicide bombing in Islamabad.
