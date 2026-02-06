6 February 2026,

Friday

World

Pakistani Army Achieves Major Success, Eliminates 24 Terrorists

The Pakistani army's campaign against terrorism is ongoing, and action is taken against terrorists from time to time. Now, once again, the Pakistani army has taken action against terrorists.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 06, 2026

Pakistan army

Terrorism is a major problem worldwide, and it has spread significantly in many countries. At one time, Pakistan was considered no less than a haven for terrorism and terrorists, and even today, terrorists are harboured in Pakistan.

However, Pakistan itself is now sinking in the quagmire of terrorism. Incidents of terrorist attacks are reported in Pakistan almost daily, causing many lives to be lost each year.

In this context, the Pakistani army is also active in curbing terrorism. The Pakistani army periodically conducts operations against terrorists, and recently, the Pakistani army has once again taken action against terrorists.

24 Terrorists Eliminated

The Pakistani army conducted intelligence-based operations in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday and Thursday, taking action against terrorists in two separate locations. The media wing of the Pakistani army, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), provided this information. ISPR stated that the Pakistani army took action in the Orakzai and Khyber districts, eliminating 24 terrorists. The army killed 14 terrorists in Orakzai and succeeded in eliminating 10 terrorists in Khyber.

Fight Against Terrorism Will Continue

ISPR announced that the Pakistani army's fight against terrorism will continue. It is noteworthy that incidents of terrorist attacks are frequently reported in Pakistan, and the most affected province is Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Published on:

06 Feb 2026 02:32 pm

News / World / Pakistani Army Achieves Major Success, Eliminates 24 Terrorists

World

