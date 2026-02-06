Pakistani Army Achieves Major Success, Eliminates 24 Terrorists

The Pakistani army conducted intelligence-based operations in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday and Thursday, taking action against terrorists in two separate locations. The media wing of the Pakistani army, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), provided this information. ISPR stated that the Pakistani army took action in the Orakzai and Khyber districts, eliminating 24 terrorists. The army killed 14 terrorists in Orakzai and succeeded in eliminating 10 terrorists in Khyber.