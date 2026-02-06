6 February 2026,

Friday

World

RSF Bombs Hospital, 22 Killed in Sudan

Sudan Crisis: The situation in Sudan is worsening, with attacks occurring frequently. Once again, the RSF has taken innocent lives through bombing.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 06, 2026

RSF attack in Sudan

The situation in Sudan is worsening due to the ongoing conflict between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The war for power between the two factions began on April 15, 2023, resulting in thousands of deaths in Sudan so far. Millions have lost their homes, causing immense hardship, and crores are facing a food crisis. The RSF fighters are responsible for most of the attacks in Sudan, and a similar incident has occurred once again. The RSF launched a fierce attack in South Kordofan on Thursday.

Bombs dropped on hospital

The RSF dropped bombs from drones on the Al-Kuweik Military Hospital in South Kordofan on Thursday. The attack caused loud explosions and chaos. The hospital also suffered heavy damage in this assault.

22 people tragically killed

Twenty-two people were tragically killed in the RSF attack on Al-Kuweik Military Hospital. Among the deceased were patients admitted to the hospital, as well as the hospital's Medical Director and three other healthcare workers. This information was provided by the Sudan Doctors' Network.

8 people injured

Eight people present at the Al-Kuweik Military Hospital were also injured in this RSF attack. The condition of the injured is reported to be critical, and they are undergoing treatment.

