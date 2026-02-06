RSF Bombs Hospital, 22 Killed in Sudan

The situation in Sudan is worsening due to the ongoing conflict between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The war for power between the two factions began on April 15, 2023, resulting in thousands of deaths in Sudan so far. Millions have lost their homes, causing immense hardship, and crores are facing a food crisis. The RSF fighters are responsible for most of the attacks in Sudan, and a similar incident has occurred once again. The RSF launched a fierce attack in South Kordofan on Thursday.