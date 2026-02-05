5 February 2026,

Thursday

World

Israeli strike in Gaza kills two top Hamas commanders

IDF airstrike Gaza: The IDF clarified that these attacks were not isolated. Over the past 24 hours, several illegal attacks were carried out by terrorists in Gaza.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 05, 2026

Israel attacked Hamas

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday claimed to have killed a Hamas cell leader responsible for the murder of abducted Israeli soldier Corporal Noa Marciano. According to the IDF, Mohammed Issam Hassan Habil was targeted in a precise air strike in Gaza’s Shati area. The operation was carried out as part of a retaliatory response after Hamas and Islamic Jihad allegedly violated the current ceasefire agreement.

Noa Marciano was abducted from the Nahal Oz base on October 7. She was serving as a lookout in the IDF. After being taken hostage, she became a symbol of the hostage crisis due to a psychological warfare video released by Hamas. The IDF stated that the success of this operation was made possible by intelligence from the Gaza Division—the same unit in which Noa served.

Justice for Noa Marciano

News of this operation brought a mix of emotional and comforting feelings to the Marciano family. Noa's mother, Adi Marciano, said, "I received this harsh message that the doctor-terrorist who murdered my dear daughter Noa was eliminated by our fighters."

She added that no action could bring her daughter back, but knowing that soldiers risked their lives to find and eliminate the responsible individual is "a way of completing an incomplete cycle, which brings some comfort."

The family appealed for Noa to be remembered not for her death, but for her love, sensitivity, and light. According to the IDF, intelligence from the 143rd Division played a crucial role in this mission—meaning the unit Noa defended became the means to achieve justice.

Strict Response to Ceasefire Violations

The IDF clarified that these attacks were not isolated. Over the past 24 hours, terrorists carried out several illegal attacks in Gaza. IDF positions in northern Gaza were fired upon, while in another incident near the Yellow Line, a reserve officer was seriously injured. The officer has been hospitalised and the family has been notified. In response, the IDF carried out targeted strikes on high-value terrorist targets.

Ali Rajiana Eliminated

Ali Rajiana, a commander in the northern Gaza Brigade of Islamic Jihad, was killed in an attack on a tent in Deir al-Balah. Reports indicate that his daughter, Ghada, also died in this strike. Ar-Rajaina was a member of the organisation's military council and was involved in coordinating terrorist operations with Hamas.

As of January 6, 2026, according to the Gaza Health Ministry (GHM) and the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, over 73,600 people (72,437 Palestinians and 2,038+ Israelis) have been killed in the Gaza war.

Updated on:

05 Feb 2026 08:59 am

Published on:

05 Feb 2026 08:46 am

