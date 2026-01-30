US-Iran Conflict: Tensions rise as Tehran refuses to bow, keeps door open for talks

Tensions are escalating amid speculation of war between the United States of America and Iran. US President Donald Trump has deployed a powerful naval fleet near Iran. All American bases in the Middle East have also been placed on high alert. Trump wants Iran to agree to a nuclear deal on his terms, while Iran has made it clear that it does not want nuclear weapons. Iran has also stated that it will not bow down to the United States.
The Iranian military is preparing for war to defend itself against the United States. Iran's stance on the entire issue is clear: it will emphasize 200% preparedness for its defence. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stated that a high-level meeting will be held on this matter today, Friday, January 30.
Efforts are also underway to mediate between the United States and Iran to prevent the escalating tensions from turning into war. Middle Eastern countries are trying to persuade Trump to abandon his intention to attack Iran. Iran is ready for talks, and Trump has not ruled out the possibility of dialogue on the matter. Iran also does not want war with the United States and is emphasising the resolution of tensions through dialogue. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has even proposed arranging peace talks between Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian via video conferencing to bring peace between the two countries. Iran's Foreign Minister will also visit Turkey to discuss this matter. It is noteworthy that there have been no direct talks between the United States and Iran for a long time.
