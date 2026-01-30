US-Iran Conflict: Tensions rise as Tehran refuses to bow, keeps door open for talks

Efforts are also underway to mediate between the United States and Iran to prevent the escalating tensions from turning into war. Middle Eastern countries are trying to persuade Trump to abandon his intention to attack Iran. Iran is ready for talks, and Trump has not ruled out the possibility of dialogue on the matter. Iran also does not want war with the United States and is emphasising the resolution of tensions through dialogue. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has even proposed arranging peace talks between Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian via video conferencing to bring peace between the two countries. Iran's Foreign Minister will also visit Turkey to discuss this matter. It is noteworthy that there have been no direct talks between the United States and Iran for a long time.