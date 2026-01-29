PM Modi to Visit Israel Next Month, Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The primary objective of PM Modi's visit is to further strengthen India-Israel relations. Amidst rising tensions in the Middle East, discussions will be held during PM Modi's visit to Israel on ways to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries, which will benefit both India and Israel. Relations between the two countries have seen continuous strengthening over the past decade, encompassing strategic and defence sectors, as well as technology, agriculture, and trade. During PM Modi's visit, a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and Israel may also be finalised. Additionally, both countries will focus on further strengthening mutual cooperation in security and the fight against terrorism.