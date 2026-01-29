PM Modi to Visit Israel Next Month, Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Relations between India and Israel have strengthened considerably in the past few years. In a bid to further bolster ties, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu was scheduled to visit India last month, but the visit was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. However, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now set to visit Israel himself.
PM Modi is expected to visit Israel on February 27 next month. His visit to Israel could be for two days. Although the date has not been officially confirmed yet, it is being reported that PM Modi will be on a visit to Israel on February 27 and 28. The Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has stated that PM Modi will be visiting Israel at the invitation of Netanyahu and preparations for his trip are underway.
PM Modi's visit to Israel next month will be the second time he travels to the country. He had previously visited Israel in 2017.
The primary objective of PM Modi's visit is to further strengthen India-Israel relations. Amidst rising tensions in the Middle East, discussions will be held during PM Modi's visit to Israel on ways to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries, which will benefit both India and Israel. Relations between the two countries have seen continuous strengthening over the past decade, encompassing strategic and defence sectors, as well as technology, agriculture, and trade. During PM Modi's visit, a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and Israel may also be finalised. Additionally, both countries will focus on further strengthening mutual cooperation in security and the fight against terrorism.
