29 January 2026,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

PM Modi to Visit Israel Next Month, Strengthening Bilateral Ties

PM Modi's Israel Visit: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu was scheduled to visit India last month, but his visit was postponed for some reason. Now, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Israel next month.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 29, 2026

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Relations between India and Israel have strengthened considerably in the past few years. In a bid to further bolster ties, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu was scheduled to visit India last month, but the visit was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. However, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now set to visit Israel himself.

When will PM Modi visit Israel?

PM Modi is expected to visit Israel on February 27 next month. His visit to Israel could be for two days. Although the date has not been officially confirmed yet, it is being reported that PM Modi will be on a visit to Israel on February 27 and 28. The Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has stated that PM Modi will be visiting Israel at the invitation of Netanyahu and preparations for his trip are underway.

Second Visit to Israel

PM Modi's visit to Israel next month will be the second time he travels to the country. He had previously visited Israel in 2017.

India-Israel Relations to Strengthen Further

The primary objective of PM Modi's visit is to further strengthen India-Israel relations. Amidst rising tensions in the Middle East, discussions will be held during PM Modi's visit to Israel on ways to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries, which will benefit both India and Israel. Relations between the two countries have seen continuous strengthening over the past decade, encompassing strategic and defence sectors, as well as technology, agriculture, and trade. During PM Modi's visit, a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and Israel may also be finalised. Additionally, both countries will focus on further strengthening mutual cooperation in security and the fight against terrorism.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Narendra Modi

pm modi

PM Narendra Modi

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

29 Jan 2026 11:13 am

News / World / PM Modi to Visit Israel Next Month, Strengthening Bilateral Ties
Story Loader

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Plane crashes in Colombia, killing 15 including two pilots and a Member of Parliament.

World

Australian Plane Crash Kills Two

Plane crash in Australia
World

Indonesia Landslide: 7 Dead, 82 Missing After Landslide in Pasirlangu Village

Landslide in Indonesia
World

Another major Trump move: US exits WHO, flag taken down in Geneva

World

Three killed in shooting in Australian town as victims mourned Jewish deaths

Australia,shooting,australia firing, australia new south wales firing,
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Budget 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

UGC विवाद

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.