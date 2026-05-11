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Six Bodies Discovered in Cargo Train Carriage Near US-Mexico Border

Police investigate after six bodies were found in a cargo train in Laredo, Texas. Heat exhaustion is suspected as the cause of death near the US-Mexico border.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

May 11, 2026

Train boxcar

Authorities in the United States have launched a major investigation after the bodies of six individuals were discovered inside a Union Pacific cargo train carriage on Sunday afternoon.
The grim discovery was made in the city of Laredo, Texas, a significant transit point situated near the US-Mexico border.

According to the Laredo Police Department, a Union Pacific employee encountered the scene between 2:30 pm and 3:30 pm local time during a routine inspection at the railway yard.
Incident Near the Border.

The railway yard is located near Jim Young Way, close to mile marker 13 of Interstate-35, just north of central Laredo. Given its proximity to the international border, the incident has drawn immediate attention from federal and local law enforcement.

Emergency services, including the Laredo Fire Department, were dispatched to the scene immediately following the report, but all six individuals were confirmed deceased upon arrival.


Potential Causes of Death
While the identities and nationalities of the deceased have not yet been released, investigators are looking into the extreme environmental conditions as a primary factor. Laredo has been experiencing a severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring in recent days.
"The heat inside a sealed metal cargo container can reach lethal levels within minutes," noted a local official.

Preliminary theories suggest that suffocation, heatstroke, or severe dehydration may have caused the fatalities. However, authorities have stated that an official cause of death will only be determined following post-mortem examinations by the Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Ongoing Investigation
The investigation is currently a collaborative effort involving the Laredo Police, Union Pacific Railroad Police, and the Webb County Medical Examiner.

In a public statement, Union Pacific expressed their condolences and confirmed they are cooperating fully with the police to determine how the individuals gained access to the carriage and where the journey originated.

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Published on:

11 May 2026 12:54 pm

News / World / Six Bodies Discovered in Cargo Train Carriage Near US-Mexico Border

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