Iranian foreign minister visits China ahead of potential deal with America, adding to Trump’s tensions

Araghchi's visit to China is likely to add to Trump's concerns. Trump is scheduled to visit China on 14–15 May, during which he is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Iranian foreign minister's visit ahead of Trump's trip is being seen as significant. Iran and China share strong ties — even after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran allowed vessels from select countries, including China, to continue using the waterway. China is Iran's largest buyer of oil, while Iran imports more goods from China than from any other country. The unimpeded functioning of the Strait of Hormuz is therefore vital to both nations. Trump has long sought to gain control over the waterway but has not succeeded. He has also had his eye on Iran's oil reserves for some time, though he has been unable to seize them either.