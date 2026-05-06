6 May 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Iranian foreign minister visits China ahead of potential deal with America, adding to Trump’s tensions

Araghchi arrives in China for talks with Wang Yi on Iran-US tensions and Hormuz, as Trump prepares his own Beijing visit in May.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

May 06, 2026

Abbas Araghchi and Wang Yi

Tensions between Iran and the United States remain high, though talks are continuing through Pakistan as an intermediary. US President Donald Trump has halted "Project Freedom" in a bid to reach a peace agreement with Iran as quickly as possible. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in China today on a one-day visit.

Foreign ministers of both countries meet

In Beijing, Araghchi met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The two are reported to have discussed Iran-US tensions, the Strait of Hormuz, and several other issues. The pair have also spoken by phone three times in recent weeks.

Trump's troubles may deepen

Araghchi's visit to China is likely to add to Trump's concerns. Trump is scheduled to visit China on 14–15 May, during which he is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Iranian foreign minister's visit ahead of Trump's trip is being seen as significant. Iran and China share strong ties — even after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran allowed vessels from select countries, including China, to continue using the waterway. China is Iran's largest buyer of oil, while Iran imports more goods from China than from any other country. The unimpeded functioning of the Strait of Hormuz is therefore vital to both nations. Trump has long sought to gain control over the waterway but has not succeeded. He has also had his eye on Iran's oil reserves for some time, though he has been unable to seize them either.

Share the news:

Related Topics

China News

US Israel Iran War

Published on:

06 May 2026 01:18 pm

News / World / Iranian foreign minister visits China ahead of potential deal with America, adding to Trump’s tensions

Big News

View All

World

Trending

US Israel Iran War

21 Killed and 61 Injured in Massive Fireworks Factory Explosion in China

Fireworks factory explosion in china
World

Saudi Arabia: Over 11,300 Arrested and Thousands Deported in One Week

People in Saudi Arabia
World

Eleven Killed in Fatal Bus Crash in Mexico

Bus accident in Mexico
World

Passenger-laden bus overturns on highway, 9 dead and 22 injured in Bolivia

Bus accident in Bolivia
World

Three Hezbollah Terrorists Killed in Israeli Strikes as Ceasefire Crumbles

Israel bombs Lebanon
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.