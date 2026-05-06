Iranian foreign minister visits China ahead of potential deal with America, adding to Trump’s tensions

Tensions between Iran and the United States remain high, though talks are continuing through Pakistan as an intermediary. US President Donald Trump has halted "Project Freedom" in a bid to reach a peace agreement with Iran as quickly as possible. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in China today on a one-day visit.
In Beijing, Araghchi met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The two are reported to have discussed Iran-US tensions, the Strait of Hormuz, and several other issues. The pair have also spoken by phone three times in recent weeks.
Araghchi's visit to China is likely to add to Trump's concerns. Trump is scheduled to visit China on 14–15 May, during which he is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Iranian foreign minister's visit ahead of Trump's trip is being seen as significant. Iran and China share strong ties — even after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran allowed vessels from select countries, including China, to continue using the waterway. China is Iran's largest buyer of oil, while Iran imports more goods from China than from any other country. The unimpeded functioning of the Strait of Hormuz is therefore vital to both nations. Trump has long sought to gain control over the waterway but has not succeeded. He has also had his eye on Iran's oil reserves for some time, though he has been unable to seize them either.
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