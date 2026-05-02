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Eleven Killed in Fatal Bus Crash in Mexico

Eleven killed and 31 injured after a bus overturned in Nayarit, Mexico. Governor Pablo Lemus confirmed the state will cover medical and funeral costs.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

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Patrika Desk

May 02, 2026

Bus accident in Mexico

The rising number of road accidents remains a significant concern globally. Despite road safety being a critical issue, lapses result in numerous yearly incidents worldwide, causing many fatalities and even more injuries. In the latest occurrence, a bus crash has been reported in Mexico.

Bus Overturns and Skids off Road

A tragic bus accident occurred on Friday during the Labour Day holiday in the western Mexican state of Nayarit. A bus carrying passengers skidded off the road and overturned. The incident took place near the town of Amatlán de Cañas, bordering the state of Jalisco. The bus was travelling from San Pedro Tlaquepaque, Jalisco, towards an entertainment centre in Nayarit.

11 Fatalities

Eleven people died as a result of the crash. Six victims died at the scene, while five others passed away while receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

31 Injured

The accident left 31 people injured. The casualties have been admitted to hospitals across Nayarit and Jalisco, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Some are reported to be in a critical condition.

Cause of the Accident

The exact cause of the crash has not yet been determined. Preliminary reports suggest that high speed, poor road conditions, or driver fatigue are potential factors. Police have launched an investigation into the matter. Road accidents are common in Mexico, often attributed to the disregard for traffic regulations and road safety standards.

Government to Cover Costs

The Governor of Jalisco, Pablo Lemus, expressed his grief over the accident and offered condolences to the victims' families. He further assured that the Jalisco government would cover the costs of the funerals for the deceased and the medical treatment for the injured.

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Published on:

02 May 2026 08:43 am

News / World / Eleven Killed in Fatal Bus Crash in Mexico

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