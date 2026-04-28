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29 Dead as Gunmen Open Fire During Football Match in Adamawa, Nigeria

Terrorist Attack In Nigeria: A terrorist attack has been reported in Nigeria, resulting in the deaths of 29 people.

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Bharat

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Patrika Desk

Apr 28, 2026

Terrorists open fire in Nigeria

Terrorism remains a grave global issue that has escalated across numerous countries over the past decade, with African nations frequently experiencing such attacks. The latest incident occurred in Nigeria's north-eastern state of Adamawa on Sunday.

The assault targeted the Gyaku and Telabala communities within the Gombi Local Government Area. According to reports, terrorists stormed a football pitch at a community primary school around 5:00 pm during a match and opened fire indiscriminately. The sudden attack triggered a stampede as people fled in an attempt to save their lives.

29 Fatalities Confirmed

A total of 29 people were killed in the attack, with many dying instantly at the scene. Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri visited the affected region, describing the event as tragic and unacceptable while expressing his condolences to the bereaved families.

Multiple Casualties

Numerous individuals sustained injuries during the shooting and have been admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Some of the wounded are reported to be in critical condition.

Responsibility for the Attack

While the identity of the attackers was not immediately clear, Islamic State subsequently claimed responsibility for the massacre. Adamawa State has been plagued by Boko Haram and Islamic State insurgencies for several years, with terrorists frequently raiding villages to kill and loot.

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Published on:

28 Apr 2026 08:19 am

News / World / 29 Dead as Gunmen Open Fire During Football Match in Adamawa, Nigeria

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