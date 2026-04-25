Dawood Aide and Most Wanted Drug Kingpin Salim Dola Arrested

Salim Dola Arrested
Drug Mafia Salim Dola: Salim Dola, a notorious drug mafia figure linked to an international drug trafficking network, has been arrested by Turkish security agencies during a major operation in Istanbul. Indian security agencies have also confirmed this arrest. This action is being viewed as a major success against the underworld and narcotics networks, representing a significant step toward curbing organised crime spread across several countries.
Salim Dola Operated Global Synthetic Drug Network
According to sources, Salim Dola had been operating a global synthetic drug network for a long time. His network was spread across multiple countries and was active internationally. Investigative agencies claim that his network also had links to the gang of India’s most wanted underworld kingpin, Dawood Ibrahim.
Operated Entire Drug Syndicate from Dubai
It is reported that Salim Dola was initially active in Mumbai, but later moved to Dubai, from where he began operating his entire drug syndicate. According to security agencies, a large portion of the drug supply in India was run through his network. He was connected to several gangs involved in international drug trafficking.
Action Against Family and Associates
In October 2025, the Mumbai Crime Branch extradited his close associate, Mohammed Salim Sohail Sheikh, from Dubai to India. Following this, in November 2025, Salim Dola’s son, Tahir Dola, and four other family members were also brought to India from Dubai and arrested.
Red Corner Notice
Salim Dola was already under the watch of several agencies; the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had announced a reward of ₹1 lakh. A Red Corner Notice (RCN) had been issued against him. The Mumbai Police had declared him a wanted criminal. According to sources, he is also reported to hold a Saudi Arabian passport, which could further complicate his legal proceedings.
Old Connection with Dawood Ibrahim
According to officials, Salim Dola’s family has been associated with Dawood Ibrahim’s network in Mumbai for a long time. Later, he moved to Dubai and became active in the drug business by joining the D-Company.
A Great Example of International Cooperation
This arrest is being seen as a sign of increasing cooperation between Indian and foreign security agencies. It is expected to provide new strength to the fight against international organised crime and drug networks.
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