Why Vice President Vance evacuated before Trump during shooting: US President explains full story

US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. (Photo- ANI/X)
During an event in Washington, USA, on Sunday, shots were fired at President Donald Trump. However, he was not injured in this incident. Secret Service agents safely evacuated him and his wife Melania Trump.
Vice President JD Vance and other leaders also attended the event where the shooting occurred. Following the firing incident, a video surfaced on social media which has now raised several questions.
The video shows security personnel pulling Vice President Vance from his chair and taking him to a safe place after the attack. The clip also showed that President Trump was led out by security personnel after Vance.
The difference is only a few seconds, but the question is why, amidst all this chaos, Vice President Vance was removed first and President Trump later?
Trump himself has answered this question. When asked in a TV interview—as soon as the firing started, the Vice President was immediately grabbed by his coat and pulled from his chair, it took the security personnel another 10 seconds to reach you (Trump) and 20 seconds to get out, why so?
To this, Trump replied—I wanted to stop and see what was happening. I was telling my security men—'Wait a minute, wait a minute, I want to see what is happening.' However, when the situation appeared to worsen, Trump began to move with the security personnel.
It was seen in the video that Trump fell on the stage after the shooting incident; when asked about this, the US President said that he did not fall; rather, the security personnel had asked him to duck because, given the situation, it was not right to stand tall and be visible.
It is noted that the main accused has been arrested after the shooting incident. He is now being interrogated from every angle. It is being ascertained what the motive behind the shooting was.
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