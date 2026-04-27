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News Bulletin

US Targets Drug-Laden Vessel; Three Killed in Missile Strike

The US military has conducted a missile strike on a drug-laden vessel in the Eastern Pacific, killing three suspects. Learn more about the ongoing campaign against narco-terrorism.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

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Patrika Desk

Apr 27, 2026

US missile attack on boat

The United States has intensified its crackdown on narcotics trafficking, with the military executing a fresh strike against a vessel transporting drugs. Acting under the directives of Donald Trump, the administration and armed forces are taking all necessary measures to curb drug smuggling into the US.

Missile Strike in the Eastern Pacific

On 26 April, the US military targeted a drug-laden boat in the Eastern Pacific. Following instructions from General Francis Donovan of the US Southern Command (Southcom), the Joint Task Force Southern Spear unit launched a missile attack on the vessel. The strike resulted in the total destruction of the boat. Southcom subsequently shared footage of the operation on its social media platforms.

Casualties Reported

The missile strike by Joint Task Force Southern Spear destroyed both the vessel and its cargo, resulting in the deaths of three individuals. Southern Command has classified the deceased as "narco-terrorists." No US personnel were injured during the operation.

Ongoing Anti-Narcotics Campaign

The US military frequently conducts missile strikes on drug-running vessels in the Eastern Pacific and the Caribbean Sea. This campaign against drug trafficking has been active since last September, and Donald Trump has affirmed that the operations will continue. To date, the US military has carried out over 50 missile strikes under this initiative, leading to the deaths of approximately 185 individuals identified by the US as narco-terrorists.

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Updated on:

27 Apr 2026 01:32 pm

Published on:

27 Apr 2026 01:30 pm

News / News Bulletin / US Targets Drug-Laden Vessel; Three Killed in Missile Strike

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