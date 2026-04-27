27 April 2026,

Monday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Patna

Weather Shifts Amid Intense Heat: Orange Alert for Storms in 13 Bihar Districts

Amidst ongoing severe heat in Bihar, the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for thunderstorms and rain in 13 districts; however, intense heat is likely to persist in the remaining 25 districts.

2 min read

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 27, 2026

bihar weather, imd alert, bihar weather news

Patna: Bihar is currently witnessing two contrasting weather patterns. While most districts in North Bihar are facing thunderstorms and hailstorms, South and Central Bihar continue to reel under a severe heatwave. On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert for storms and rain in 13 districts, while heatwave conditions are expected to persist in the remaining 25 districts.

Warning for Storms and Rain in 13 Districts

According to the IMD, atmospheric instability and moisture from the Bay of Bengal have altered the weather in 13 districts of North Bihar. An Orange Alert has been issued for Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Supaul, Saharsa, Madhepura, Araria, Purnia, Katihar, and Kishanganj.

These areas are likely to experience dust storms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 km/h. Furthermore, there is a strong possibility of hailstorms and lightning. Scientists have specifically advised rural residents to stay away from tall trees and electric poles during adverse weather.

Heavy Losses to Litchi and Mango Crops

Unseasonal storms and rain have caused significant damage to farmers. In Muzaffarpur and Vaishali, ready-to-harvest fruits in Shahi Litchi and mango orchards are falling due to the winds. In regions like Madhubani and Supaul, hailstorms have severely damaged crops, leaving horticultural farmers in deep distress.

Severe Heatwave in 25 Districts

In stark contrast to the storm warnings in North Bihar, conditions in 25 districts, including South Bihar, remain grim. Westward winds have created furnace-like conditions. On Sunday, Dehri in Rohtas district was the hottest location in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 43.2°C. Temperatures in districts such as Gaya, Buxar, Kaimur, Aurangabad, and Sheikhpura consistently range between 40°C and 43°C. The Meteorological Department indicates no relief from humidity and heatwaves in these districts for the next 48 hours.

Reasons Behind the Weather Shift

According to experts at the Patna Meteorological Centre, a cyclonic circulation has formed over Eastern Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Bihar. Additionally, a trough line extends from Jharkhand to West Bengal. These systems are causing cloud formation, storms, and rain in North Bihar, while the plains of South Bihar remain gripped by dry, hot winds.

Given the extreme heat, the Disaster Management Department has urged the public to avoid stepping out between 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm unless necessary. The Health Department has directed hospitals to prepare for heatstroke patients. In districts under lightning warnings, citizens are advised to use the 'Indravajra' app and remain in safe locations.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Bihar news

Weather Forecast

Published on:

27 Apr 2026 08:43 am

News / Bihar / Patna / Weather Shifts Amid Intense Heat: Orange Alert for Storms in 13 Bihar Districts

Big News

View All

Patna

Bihar

Trending

Patna to Delhi in just 4 hours! Survey team formed for bullet train in Bihar

bullet train
Patna

Conspiracy to Assassinate PM Narendra Modi Was Being Plotted, Accused Had Contacted CIA

pm modi
National News

BSEB 10th Result 2026: Matric Results Likely to be Released This Week

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026
Patna

BSEB Inter Result 2026: Bihar Board Declares Class 12 Results, 85.19% Students Pass

BSEB Inter Result 2026
Patna

BSEB Inter Result 2026: Nishu Kumari Tops Arts Stream with 95.8% Marks

Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.