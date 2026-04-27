Weather Shifts Amid Intense Heat: Orange Alert for Storms in 13 Bihar Districts

Patna: Bihar is currently witnessing two contrasting weather patterns. While most districts in North Bihar are facing thunderstorms and hailstorms, South and Central Bihar continue to reel under a severe heatwave. On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert for storms and rain in 13 districts, while heatwave conditions are expected to persist in the remaining 25 districts.
According to the IMD, atmospheric instability and moisture from the Bay of Bengal have altered the weather in 13 districts of North Bihar. An Orange Alert has been issued for Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Supaul, Saharsa, Madhepura, Araria, Purnia, Katihar, and Kishanganj.
These areas are likely to experience dust storms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 km/h. Furthermore, there is a strong possibility of hailstorms and lightning. Scientists have specifically advised rural residents to stay away from tall trees and electric poles during adverse weather.
Unseasonal storms and rain have caused significant damage to farmers. In Muzaffarpur and Vaishali, ready-to-harvest fruits in Shahi Litchi and mango orchards are falling due to the winds. In regions like Madhubani and Supaul, hailstorms have severely damaged crops, leaving horticultural farmers in deep distress.
In stark contrast to the storm warnings in North Bihar, conditions in 25 districts, including South Bihar, remain grim. Westward winds have created furnace-like conditions. On Sunday, Dehri in Rohtas district was the hottest location in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 43.2°C. Temperatures in districts such as Gaya, Buxar, Kaimur, Aurangabad, and Sheikhpura consistently range between 40°C and 43°C. The Meteorological Department indicates no relief from humidity and heatwaves in these districts for the next 48 hours.
According to experts at the Patna Meteorological Centre, a cyclonic circulation has formed over Eastern Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Bihar. Additionally, a trough line extends from Jharkhand to West Bengal. These systems are causing cloud formation, storms, and rain in North Bihar, while the plains of South Bihar remain gripped by dry, hot winds.
Given the extreme heat, the Disaster Management Department has urged the public to avoid stepping out between 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm unless necessary. The Health Department has directed hospitals to prepare for heatstroke patients. In districts under lightning warnings, citizens are advised to use the 'Indravajra' app and remain in safe locations.
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