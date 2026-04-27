Weather Shifts Amid Intense Heat: Orange Alert for Storms in 13 Bihar Districts

In stark contrast to the storm warnings in North Bihar, conditions in 25 districts, including South Bihar, remain grim. Westward winds have created furnace-like conditions. On Sunday, Dehri in Rohtas district was the hottest location in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 43.2°C. Temperatures in districts such as Gaya, Buxar, Kaimur, Aurangabad, and Sheikhpura consistently range between 40°C and 43°C. The Meteorological Department indicates no relief from humidity and heatwaves in these districts for the next 48 hours.