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BSEB 10th Result 2026: Matric Results Likely to be Released This Week

The Bihar School Examination Board has completed its preparations to release the matriculation results. According to sources, the results may be announced on any day between March 29 and March 31.

2 min read

Patna

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Patrika Desk

Mar 26, 2026

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026

Representative Image

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: After releasing the 12th results, the Bihar Board is in the final stages of preparing to release the 10th (Matric) results. Students are eagerly awaiting the results. According to board sources, the results may be announced any day between March 29 and March 31. Sources also indicate that the interviews for the Matric toppers have been completed, suggesting that the board has almost finished all preparations for the result release.

Result May Be Released Between March 29 and March 31

The announcement for the Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 is also expected soon. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Matric results on the official websites bsebexam.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, where students can check their results using their roll code and roll number. More than 15 lakh students from across the state appeared for the Matric annual examination. For this, 1699 examination centres were set up. The evaluation of answer sheets was completed between March 2 and March 13. Last year, the Matric results were released on March 29. According to Bihar Board sources, the results may be released on any day between March 29 and March 31.

How to Check Bihar Board 10th Result?

First, visit the official website of the board, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2. Click on the link for "Bihar Board Matric Result 2026" on the homepage.

3. After that, enter your Roll Code and Roll Number.

4. Then, click on 'Submit'. Upon doing so, your marksheet will appear on your screen.

What to do if there is an error in the marksheet

If any student of Bihar Board Matric finds any error in the information provided on their marksheet, they should contact their respective school. The school will fill out an application form, based on which the error in the result will be corrected, and a new marksheet will be issued.

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Published on:

26 Mar 2026 10:31 am

News / Bihar / Patna / BSEB 10th Result 2026: Matric Results Likely to be Released This Week

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