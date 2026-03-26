BSEB 10th Result 2026: Matric Results Likely to be Released This Week

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Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: After releasing the 12th results, the Bihar Board is in the final stages of preparing to release the 10th (Matric) results. Students are eagerly awaiting the results. According to board sources, the results may be announced any day between March 29 and March 31. Sources also indicate that the interviews for the Matric toppers have been completed, suggesting that the board has almost finished all preparations for the result release.
The announcement for the Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 is also expected soon. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Matric results on the official websites bsebexam.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, where students can check their results using their roll code and roll number. More than 15 lakh students from across the state appeared for the Matric annual examination. For this, 1699 examination centres were set up. The evaluation of answer sheets was completed between March 2 and March 13. Last year, the Matric results were released on March 29. According to Bihar Board sources, the results may be released on any day between March 29 and March 31.
First, visit the official website of the board, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
2. Click on the link for "Bihar Board Matric Result 2026" on the homepage.
3. After that, enter your Roll Code and Roll Number.
4. Then, click on 'Submit'. Upon doing so, your marksheet will appear on your screen.
If any student of Bihar Board Matric finds any error in the information provided on their marksheet, they should contact their respective school. The school will fill out an application form, based on which the error in the result will be corrected, and a new marksheet will be issued.
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