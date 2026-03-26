BSEB 10th Result 2026: Matric Results Likely to be Released This Week

The announcement for the Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 is also expected soon. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Matric results on the official websites bsebexam.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, where students can check their results using their roll code and roll number. More than 15 lakh students from across the state appeared for the Matric annual examination. For this, 1699 examination centres were set up. The evaluation of answer sheets was completed between March 2 and March 13. Last year, the Matric results were released on March 29. According to Bihar Board sources, the results may be released on any day between March 29 and March 31.