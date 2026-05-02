Bihar Weather: Rain alert in 20 districts, warning of severe heat up to 42°C in South Bihar

There is a possibility of heavy rain on Saturday in 20 districts of Bihar, including Patna, Muzaffarpur, and Bhagalpur. Meanwhile, in Gaya, Aurangabad, Nawada, Kaimur, Buxar, and Rohtas, there is little chance of people getting relief from the heat even today. The temperature in these districts can reach 40 to 42 degrees Celsius. However, the weather is likely to remain relatively normal in some districts of the North-East and Seemanchal regions. On 2 May, the temperature in Patna, Gaya, Buxar, Bhojpur, and Rohtas of South Bihar is estimated to remain between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, which is likely to increase gradually.