2 May 2026,

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Bihar Weather: Rain alert in 20 districts, warning of severe heat up to 42°C in South Bihar

Stay updated on Bihar weather with rain alerts for 20 districts and severe heat warnings up to 42°C in South Bihar, plus the latest temperature forecasts and farmer advisories.

2 min read

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

May 02, 2026

Representative image. Photo —(AI Generated)

The spell of rain will continue in several districts of Bihar. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for torrential rain in 20 districts. There is a possibility of strong winds at 40 to 60 kilometres per hour in these districts. The maximum temperature in the state is estimated at around 33 degrees, and the minimum at around 21 degrees. Due to the rain occurring for the last three to four days, people have received relief from the scorching heat. However, the temperature is expected to increase again from 5 May.

Dual effect of weather

There is a possibility of heavy rain on Saturday in 20 districts of Bihar, including Patna, Muzaffarpur, and Bhagalpur. Meanwhile, in Gaya, Aurangabad, Nawada, Kaimur, Buxar, and Rohtas, there is little chance of people getting relief from the heat even today. The temperature in these districts can reach 40 to 42 degrees Celsius. However, the weather is likely to remain relatively normal in some districts of the North-East and Seemanchal regions. On 2 May, the temperature in Patna, Gaya, Buxar, Bhojpur, and Rohtas of South Bihar is estimated to remain between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, which is likely to increase gradually.

Weather will change after 04 May

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of a change in the weather in Bihar after 4 May. During this, the temperature may increase once again. According to the department, Patna is likely to remain cloudy for the next three days. Also, there may be rain with thunder and lightning in between.

Advice to farmers to remain alert

In view of the worsening weather, the Meteorological Department has appealed to the farmers to remain alert. The department has advised avoiding working in the fields during rain.

In Patna, it was cloudy in the morning, but the sun came out after some time. Meanwhile, it is still cloudy in many districts, including Nalanda. This has given people some relief from the heat.

Heavy drop in temperature in many districts

There was heavy rain on 01 May in Motihari, Bagaha, Bettiah, Muzaffarpur, Sheohar, and Raxaul districts. Meanwhile, light rain was recorded in some districts, including Patna and Araria. Due to the rain, the weather has become pleasant and a heavy drop in temperature has been observed in many districts.

According to the Meteorological Department, a drop of about 5 degrees has been recorded in the temperature in Kaimur district. The maximum temperature here was recorded at 36.8 degrees Celsius.

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Published on:

02 May 2026 09:40 am

News / State / Bihar Weather: Rain alert in 20 districts, warning of severe heat up to 42°C in South Bihar

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