Preparations Underway for Chhattisgarh International Golf Tournament; Players from Around the World to Participate

On Thursday, Aman Deep Johal, CEO of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), met with Subodh Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, to hold detailed discussions regarding the organisation of the event. The meeting also involved deliberations on developing an international golf course in Nava Raipur. Ankit Anand, Chairman of the Nava Raipur Atal Nagar Development Authority, and Rajat Kumar, Secretary of Commerce and Industry for the Government of Chhattisgarh, were also present.