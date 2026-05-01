Preparations Underway for Chhattisgarh International Golf Tournament; Players from Around the World to Participate

Preparations Underway for International Golf Tournament (Photo Patrika)
Nava Raipur is preparing to organise an international-level golf tournament to establish Chhattisgarh on the global golf map.
On Thursday, Aman Deep Johal, CEO of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), met with Subodh Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, to hold detailed discussions regarding the organisation of the event. The meeting also involved deliberations on developing an international golf course in Nava Raipur. Ankit Anand, Chairman of the Nava Raipur Atal Nagar Development Authority, and Rajat Kumar, Secretary of Commerce and Industry for the Government of Chhattisgarh, were also present.
The meeting focused on the development of golf infrastructure in Chhattisgarh. Aman Deep Johal briefed officials on the expansion of the PGTI calendar and the opportunities arising from golf in the sectors of tourism, hospitality, and employment.
Emphasis was placed on establishing the state as an emerging centre for golf and associated economic activities, promoting sports tourism, and increasing youth participation. The development of new golf course infrastructure in the state is expected to encourage job creation.
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