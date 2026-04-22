Raipur News: Gas Pipelines to be Laid Like Water Mains; Homes to Transition Away from Cylinders

Gas pipelines to be laid like water mains (Photo AI)
In Raipur, work is set to begin on laying a domestic gas pipeline network similar to the city’s existing water infrastructure. Following zone-level surveys, the project will commence under the authorisation of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, which has appointed Haryana City Gas to execute the work.
On Tuesday, Municipal Commissioner Vishwadeep held a meeting at the Corporation Headquarters with representatives from the agency and engineers from the Water Works and City Investment departments.
The transition to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) is expected to offer several advantages:
The gas network will be structured through an underground grid:
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Raipur
Chhattisgarh
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