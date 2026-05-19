Chhattisgarh Fast-Tracks CM Helpline Rollout; Direct Line to Chief Minister via 1076 Coming Soon

Chief Minister Helpline Number 1076 (Photo AI)
Raipur: The Chhattisgarh state government has intensified preparations to launch the 'Chief Minister Helpline' service, aimed at establishing a direct line of communication between citizens and the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Administrative groundwork is currently underway, with comprehensive training sessions being conducted for district-level officers and staff to ensure a seamless rollout.
As part of the initiative, a dedicated toll-free number—1076—along with an official website, will soon be launched. This will allow residents to lodge complaints that will escalate directly to the Chief Minister. An official announcement is expected shortly.
Operated under the Department of Good Governance and Convergence, the centralised system is designed to provide an integrated, accessible, and reliable platform for citizens to register grievances, enquire about government programmes, and receive time-bound solutions.
A key feature of this new system is the commitment to resolve issues within seven days. To ensure efficiency, the Chief Minister himself, along with the CMO, will regularly monitor the portal. Beyond grievance redressal, the helpline will double as an information bureau, guiding eligible beneficiaries on how to access various state welfare schemes.
The CM Helpline is built as a tech-driven grievance redressal framework. Citizens will be able to lodge complaints through multiple channels, including:
Every registered grievance will be assigned a unique token number, enabling citizens to track the real-time status of their complaints.
To streamline the resolution process, a strict four-tier administrative mechanism has been established:
If a complaint is not resolved within the stipulated timeframe at one level, it will automatically be escalated to the next higher authority.
The system operates on five core pillars: tracking via unique token numbers, an SLA-based (Service Level Agreement) system for timely resolution, mandatory satisfaction feedback from citizens, transparency and accountability, and continuous monitoring via a Management Information System (MIS) dashboard. The helpline call centre will operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year.
Similar systems are already operational in several Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand, where they have successfully bridged the gap between the public and the administration.
The primary objective of this helpline is to ensure the time-bound resolution of public grievances. Specific deadlines will be mandated for each department to address complaints. Failure to resolve issues within the designated timeframe will result in strict action against the responsible officials. This mechanism is expected to significantly enhance administrative accountability, saving citizens from making repeated visits to government offices.
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