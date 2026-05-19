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Raipur

Chhattisgarh Fast-Tracks CM Helpline Rollout; Direct Line to Chief Minister via 1076 Coming Soon

Chhattisgarh accelerates the CM Helpline 1076 rollout for direct, fast-tracked public grievance redressal and seamless access to government schemes.

2 min read

Raipur

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Patrika Desk

May 19, 2026

Helpline Service:

Chief Minister Helpline Number 1076 (Photo AI)

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh state government has intensified preparations to launch the 'Chief Minister Helpline' service, aimed at establishing a direct line of communication between citizens and the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Administrative groundwork is currently underway, with comprehensive training sessions being conducted for district-level officers and staff to ensure a seamless rollout.

As part of the initiative, a dedicated toll-free number—1076—along with an official website, will soon be launched. This will allow residents to lodge complaints that will escalate directly to the Chief Minister. An official announcement is expected shortly.

Direct Access to Government Schemes and Fast-Track Redressal

Operated under the Department of Good Governance and Convergence, the centralised system is designed to provide an integrated, accessible, and reliable platform for citizens to register grievances, enquire about government programmes, and receive time-bound solutions.

A key feature of this new system is the commitment to resolve issues within seven days. To ensure efficiency, the Chief Minister himself, along with the CMO, will regularly monitor the portal. Beyond grievance redressal, the helpline will double as an information bureau, guiding eligible beneficiaries on how to access various state welfare schemes.

Multi-Channel Access and Real-Time Tracking

The CM Helpline is built as a tech-driven grievance redressal framework. Citizens will be able to lodge complaints through multiple channels, including:

  • Telephone calls
  • WhatsApp
  • An official web portal
  • A dedicated mobile application
  • Written applications

Every registered grievance will be assigned a unique token number, enabling citizens to track the real-time status of their complaints.

Four-Tier Escalation Matrix

To streamline the resolution process, a strict four-tier administrative mechanism has been established:

  • Level 1 (L-1): Block level
  • Level 2 (L-2): District level
  • Level 3 (L-3): Divisional or Directorate level
  • Level 4 (L-4): Secretary or Head of Department level

If a complaint is not resolved within the stipulated timeframe at one level, it will automatically be escalated to the next higher authority.

Round-the-Clock Monitoring and Accountability

The system operates on five core pillars: tracking via unique token numbers, an SLA-based (Service Level Agreement) system for timely resolution, mandatory satisfaction feedback from citizens, transparency and accountability, and continuous monitoring via a Management Information System (MIS) dashboard. The helpline call centre will operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year.

Similar systems are already operational in several Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand, where they have successfully bridged the gap between the public and the administration.

Key Benefits for the Public

The primary objective of this helpline is to ensure the time-bound resolution of public grievances. Specific deadlines will be mandated for each department to address complaints. Failure to resolve issues within the designated timeframe will result in strict action against the responsible officials. This mechanism is expected to significantly enhance administrative accountability, saving citizens from making repeated visits to government offices.

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Published on:

19 May 2026 09:15 am

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