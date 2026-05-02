10 Trains Cancelled, Routes Diverted Due to Infrastructure Work: Full List Inside

Railway Cancels 10 Trains (Image Source: Patrika)
RAILWAY NEWS: Indian Railways has announced the cancellation of 10 trains, likely causing disruption for passengers on several routes. Due to major infrastructure upgrade work at Gondia station under the Bilaspur Zone of South East Central Railway, train operations will be affected from 3 May to 22 May 2026. While 10 trains have been cancelled, others will operate via diverted routes.
According to railway authorities, a 20-day mega track project will be undertaken at Platform No. 4 of Gondia station. During this period, the washable apron will be replaced with a ballasted track, necessitating the complete closure of Platform No. 4 (Down Main Line). The project aims to enhance train speed, safety, and operational efficiency, though it may result in passenger inconvenience.
|Train Number
|Train Name
|Cancellation Period
|18109
|Tatanagar–Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari Express
|3 May to 22 May 2026
|18110
|Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari–Tatanagar Express
|5 May to 24 May 2026
|68711
|Dongargarh–Gondia Passenger
|3 May to 22 May 2026
|68712
|Gondia–Dongargarh Passenger
|3 May to 22 May 2026
|68713
|Gondia–Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari Passenger
|3 May to 22 May 2026
|68716
|Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari–Gondia Passenger
|3 May to 22 May 2026
|68714
|Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari–Balaghat Passenger
|3 May to 22 May 2026
|68715
|Balaghat–Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari Passenger
|3 May to 22 May 2026
|58205
|Raipur–Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari Passenger
|3 May to 22 May 2026
|58206
|Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari–Raipur Passenger
|4 May to 23 May 2026
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