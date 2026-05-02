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10 Trains Cancelled, Routes Diverted Due to Infrastructure Work: Full List Inside

Indian Railways cancels 10 trains and diverts others from 3 May to 22 May 2026 due to infrastructure upgrades at Gondia station. View the full list of affected trains here.

less than 1 minute read

Raipur

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Patrika Desk

May 02, 2026

Trains Cancelled: रेलवे ने रद्द की 10 ट्रेन, कई ट्रेनों के रूट डायवर्ट, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

Railway Cancels 10 Trains (Image Source: Patrika)

RAILWAY NEWS: Indian Railways has announced the cancellation of 10 trains, likely causing disruption for passengers on several routes. Due to major infrastructure upgrade work at Gondia station under the Bilaspur Zone of South East Central Railway, train operations will be affected from 3 May to 22 May 2026. While 10 trains have been cancelled, others will operate via diverted routes.

According to railway authorities, a 20-day mega track project will be undertaken at Platform No. 4 of Gondia station. During this period, the washable apron will be replaced with a ballasted track, necessitating the complete closure of Platform No. 4 (Down Main Line). The project aims to enhance train speed, safety, and operational efficiency, though it may result in passenger inconvenience.

Train NumberTrain NameCancellation Period
18109Tatanagar–Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari Express3 May to 22 May 2026
18110Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari–Tatanagar Express5 May to 24 May 2026
68711Dongargarh–Gondia Passenger3 May to 22 May 2026
68712Gondia–Dongargarh Passenger3 May to 22 May 2026
68713Gondia–Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari Passenger3 May to 22 May 2026
68716Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari–Gondia Passenger3 May to 22 May 2026
68714Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari–Balaghat Passenger3 May to 22 May 2026
68715Balaghat–Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari Passenger3 May to 22 May 2026
58205Raipur–Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari Passenger3 May to 22 May 2026
58206Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari–Raipur Passenger4 May to 23 May 2026

Diverted Routes

  • Train No. 11754 (Rewa–Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari Express): On 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 16, and 18 May 2026, this train will bypass its scheduled Jabalpur–Nainpur–Balaghat–Gondia–Itwari route. It will instead operate via Jabalpur–Nainpur–Chhindwara–Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari.
  • Train No. 11753 (Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari–Rewa Express): On 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, and 19 May 2026, this train will bypass its scheduled Itwari–Gondia–Balaghat–Nainpur–Jabalpur route. It will instead operate via Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari–Chhindwara–Nainpur–Jabalpur.

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Updated on:

02 May 2026 11:53 am

Published on:

02 May 2026 11:50 am

News / State / 10 Trains Cancelled, Routes Diverted Due to Infrastructure Work: Full List Inside

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