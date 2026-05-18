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Medical Shops to Remain Closed on 20 May: Chhattisgarh Government Issues Essential Directives, Details Inside

Chhattisgarh government issues urgent directives as medical shops across India prepare to close for a nationwide strike on 20 May 2026.

3 min read

Raipur

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Patrika Desk

May 18, 2026

Medical Shops Closed

Medical Shops (photo-patrika)

Medical Shops Closed: A nationwide strike has been called on 20 May 2026 by various chemist and pharmacist organisations across the country, including Chhattisgarh. The primary reason behind this strike is stated to be the protest against the online sale of medicines. Pharmaceutical traders argue that the rising influence of e-pharmacy platforms is severely impacting the business of traditional medical stores. Furthermore, they contend that selling medicines without proper oversight could jeopardise patient safety.

This strike is expected to have a widespread impact across several states, including Chhattisgarh. Anticipating the potential closure of medical stores, the state government and the Food and Drugs Administration have initiated special arrangements to provide relief to the general public.

Food and Drugs Administration on Alert Mode

To prevent a potential medicine crisis, the Food and Drugs Administration of Chhattisgarh has issued crucial directives to officials across all districts. The administration has clarified that an alternative medicine distribution framework has been established to ensure that citizens, patients, and emergency services face no inconvenience.

Officials have been instructed to guarantee the availability of life-saving drugs, emergency healthcare products, and essential medical supplies under all circumstances. Orders have also been issued to maintain adequate stockpiles of medicines in hospitals and healthcare centres.

Where to Find Essential Medicines

In the event of medical stores remaining closed during the proposed nationwide strike on 20 May, the administration has secured alternative arrangements to alleviate public distress. To maintain the supply of essential medicines, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJAK) will remain fully operational, offering standard and crucial generic drugs at affordable prices.

Additionally, state-government-operated Dhanwantri Medical Stores will remain open for medicine distribution to ensure patients receive their required prescriptions on time. Supply chains for life-saving drugs and emergency services will continue uninterrupted at all government facilities. Private hospitals, nursing homes, and other authorised drug distribution centres have also been directed to maintain the availability of essential medicines and clinical supplies so that the general public faces no inconvenience.

Administration’s Appeal to Patients and the Public

The administration has urged citizens not to panic. Patients who require regular medication are advised to purchase and stock their essential medicines in advance. Specifically, individuals suffering from diabetes, blood pressure, heart disease, asthma, and other chronic conditions have been counselled to keep an adequate supply. Additionally, the public has been requested to ignore rumours and source medicines only from authorised centres.

What is the E-Pharmacy Controversy?

A long-standing dispute has been brewing between chemist organisations and e-pharmacy companies regarding the online sale of medicines. Retail pharmacists allege that several digital platforms are dispensing medications without valid doctor prescriptions, which could pose a significant risk to patient health. Conversely, e-pharmacy companies argue that digital mediums have enhanced accessibility, allowing people to receive medicines from the comfort of their homes. Nevertheless, traditional pharmacists view this trend as a direct threat to their livelihood and businesses.

Anticipated Impact on Healthcare Services

If the strike is successfully observed on a large scale, medicine availability could be disrupted across various cities and towns. However, the administration has asserted that emergency services and the treatment of critical patients will not be allowed to suffer. Healthcare department teams are continuously monitoring the situation, and preparations are in place to deploy additional measures if necessary.

Government Enforces Strict Instructions

The state government has directed all relevant departments to work in close coordination. District administrations, the health department, and the Food and Drugs Administration have been jointly entrusted with managing the situation. The government has reiterated that the public will not be subjected to hardships and that essential healthcare services will remain fully functional.

Guidance for Citizens on 20 May

In light of the strike, the administration has appealed to citizens to procure their necessary medications beforehand to avoid any inconvenience. Furthermore, people are advised to keep emergency contact numbers and details of the nearest hospitals handy. Citizens are encouraged to utilise government hospitals and Janaushadhi centres, where essential medicines will be available. The administration has emphasised that the public should disregard rumours and rely strictly on official announcements.

The entire nation’s healthcare sector remains under close observation ahead of the 20 May strike. The administration and the health department maintain that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure no patient faces distress. Please consult a doctor before taking any medication.

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Published on:

18 May 2026 12:46 pm

News / State / Medical Shops to Remain Closed on 20 May: Chhattisgarh Government Issues Essential Directives, Details Inside

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