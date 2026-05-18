After 97 Years, Jalore Gets Its First Direct Train to Delhi

New train to run between Delhi and Bhuj via Jalore.
Delhi-Bhuj Express Train: The people of Jalore district in Rajasthan are set to receive direct rail connectivity to the national capital for the first time in 97 years, as Indian Railways has announced a new daily express service between Bhuj and Delhi.
The new service, designated train numbers 19403/19404 Bhuj–Delhi–Bhuj Express, will run every day and pass through Jalore, Ajmer, and Jaipur. Railway officials say the service could begin operating from 22 May, though a formal confirmation has yet to be issued.
The last time Jalore gained a significant rail link was in June 1929, when the first train ran between Jalore and Jodhpur. Until now, the only direct train from Jalore ran to Jaipur — and only once a week. Passengers wishing to travel to Delhi have until now been required to change trains along the route.
According to the timetable issued by Indian Railways, train number 19403 will depart Bhuj at 11:15 am and arrive at Delhi the following morning at 11:45 am. The return service, train number 19404, will leave Delhi at 4:40 pm and reach Bhuj the next evening at 7:35 pm.
The train will halt at 16 stations across Rajasthan: Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalore, Mokalsar, Samdari, Luni, Pali Marwar, Marwar Junction, Beawar, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Jaipur, Gandhi Nagar Jaipur, Bandikui, and Alwar. It will also stop at Anjar, Gandhidham, Bhachau, and Bhildi in Gujarat, as well as Dhanera and Rewari.
The service will be operated with a rake of 22 LHB coaches, comprising sleeper, air-conditioned, and general class carriages. LHB coaches are considered safer and more comfortable than conventional rolling stock.
The new connection is expected to ease travel significantly between Rajasthan and Gujarat, Haryana, and Delhi.
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