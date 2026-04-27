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Jalore

Major Railway Decision: 11 Rajasthan Stations to Get Lifts; Rs 16.37 Crore Approved

North Western Railway's Jodhpur Division approves ₹16.37 crore to install lifts at 11 Rajasthan stations, improving accessibility for senior citizens and disabled passengers.

less than 1 minute read

Jalore

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Patrika Desk

Apr 27, 2026

railway station

JALORE – In a significant move to enhance passenger amenities, North Western Railway’s Jodhpur Division has received financial approval of ₹16.37 crore to install lifts at 11 stations. Under this scheme, two lifts will be installed at each station to facilitate easier movement between platforms.

According to Anurag Tripathi, DRM of Jodhpur Division, North Western Railway, this decision specifically prioritises senior citizens, persons with disabilities (Divyangjan), women, and passengers travelling with heavy luggage.

Major Relief for Commuters

Currently, many small and medium-category stations only have foot overbridges, requiring passengers to use stairs to switch platforms. The introduction of lifts is expected to largely resolve these accessibility issues.

Selected Stations

The 11 stations included in this project are:

  • Salawas
  • Hanwant
  • Luni
  • Dudia
  • Ajit
  • Samdari
  • Mokalsar
  • Bishangarh
  • Raniwara
  • Modran
  • Dhanera

Phased Execution

Senior DCM Hitesh Yadav stated that approval has been granted and the work will be executed in phases. The first phase will involve necessary technical surveys, design finalisation, and the tendering process, followed by the commencement of construction.

Enhanced Passenger Facilities

The railway is consistently focusing on station modernisation and the expansion of amenities. The introduction of lifts is intended to:

  • Simplify movement between platforms.
  • Reduce the risk of accidents.
  • Provide specific relief to senior citizens and disabled passengers.
  • Improve the overall service standards of the stations.

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Published on:

27 Apr 2026 02:06 pm

News / Rajasthan / Jalore / Major Railway Decision: 11 Rajasthan Stations to Get Lifts; Rs 16.37 Crore Approved

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