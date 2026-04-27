Major Railway Decision: 11 Rajasthan Stations to Get Lifts; Rs 16.37 Crore Approved

JALORE – In a significant move to enhance passenger amenities, North Western Railway’s Jodhpur Division has received financial approval of ₹16.37 crore to install lifts at 11 stations. Under this scheme, two lifts will be installed at each station to facilitate easier movement between platforms.
According to Anurag Tripathi, DRM of Jodhpur Division, North Western Railway, this decision specifically prioritises senior citizens, persons with disabilities (Divyangjan), women, and passengers travelling with heavy luggage.
Currently, many small and medium-category stations only have foot overbridges, requiring passengers to use stairs to switch platforms. The introduction of lifts is expected to largely resolve these accessibility issues.
The 11 stations included in this project are:
Senior DCM Hitesh Yadav stated that approval has been granted and the work will be executed in phases. The first phase will involve necessary technical surveys, design finalisation, and the tendering process, followed by the commencement of construction.
The railway is consistently focusing on station modernisation and the expansion of amenities. The introduction of lifts is intended to:
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