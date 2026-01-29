Green Field Expressway: When will the 402 km long Green Field Expressway be built in Rajasthan?

Representative Image
Jalore-Jhalawar Green Field Expressway: The Jalore-Jhalawar Green Field Expressway, announced in the first state budget of the BJP government in February 2024, has remained confined to papers. The survey work for this project began at the preliminary level last year. Initially, the project was under PWD (NH). The project's headquarters was in Udaipur, but after being moved through various levels, its headquarters has now been changed.
This project has not seen significant progress on the ground in two years. According to departmental information, all other green field expressways, in addition to this project, have also been put on hold for review. It is worth noting that a total of 8 expressways were announced in the state, with an expenditure of over ₹10,000 crore proposed for them. Sources suggest that given the large budget, the utility of all these projects is being examined. The project's cost rate and revenue rate are being considered as the basis for this.
The length of the Jalore-Jhalawar Green Field Expressway was estimated to be 402 kilometres, and its connectivity was planned with the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway in Jhalawar. At the preliminary stage, the project's headquarters was in Udaipur. Last year, due to a lack of progress, the monitoring responsibility for the project was given to Rajasthan State Road Development and Construction Corporation Limited (RSRDC) Banswara. Now, the project's headquarters has been shifted to Jaipur. The estimated cost of this proposed route is ₹10,300 crore.
The announcement included the Jalore-Jhalawar Expressway (402 km), Kotputli-Kishangarh Expressway (181 km), Jaipur-Bhilwara (193 km), Bikaner-Kotputli (295 km), Beawar-Bharatpur (342 km), Ajmer-Banswara (358 km), Jaipur-Phalodi (345 km), and Sri Ganganagar-Kotputli Expressway (290 km).
The Bharatmala Expressway passes approximately 60 km from Jalore. Connectivity for this green field expressway from near Jalore city to Jhalawar via the Bharatmala Expressway is proposed. With the implementation of this important project, Jalore will gain a significant commercial corridor. This will facilitate the easy transportation of agro-products and finished granite from Jalore to major markets.
The green field expressways have been handed over to RSRDC. The entire project's status and assessment are being conducted by them.
The work on the Jalore-Jhalawar Expressway is currently under the supervision of the Jaipur headquarters. At present, detailed information related to this project is not available at the local level.
