Green Field Expressway: When will the 402 km long Green Field Expressway be built in Rajasthan?

This project has not seen significant progress on the ground in two years. According to departmental information, all other green field expressways, in addition to this project, have also been put on hold for review. It is worth noting that a total of 8 expressways were announced in the state, with an expenditure of over ₹10,000 crore proposed for them. Sources suggest that given the large budget, the utility of all these projects is being examined. The project's cost rate and revenue rate are being considered as the basis for this.