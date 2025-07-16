Sei Dam gates lifted, hope flows to western Rajasthan

The water level of the Jawai Dam, the largest in western Rajasthan, is set to rise. Even without rainfall, water will flow into the Jawai river and reach the Jawai Dam. The Water Resources Department, Jawai division, has released water from the Sei Dam, a tributary of Jawai, by opening its gates. Approximately 530 MCFT of water will reach Jawai from the Sei Dam.
Due to good rainfall in the Aravalli ranges, the Sei Dam, a tributary of the Jawai Dam with a capacity of 1618 MCFT and a gauge of 10.03 meters, is filled up to 5.90 meters. The dam currently holds 781 MCFT of water. Considering the possibility of rainfall in the remaining days of Ashadh along with Shravan and Bhadrapad in the dam's catchment area, the gates of the Sei Dam were opened in the presence of Executive Engineer Raj Bhanwarayat, Assistant Engineer Ankksha Rawat, and Junior Engineer Abhishek Charan from the Water Resources Department. The water from the Sei Dam is expected to flow through the Sei tunnel into the Jawai river and reach the Jawai Dam soon.
The gauge of the Jawai Dam, built on the Jawai river, with a storage capacity of 61.25 feet (7327.50 MCFT), was 17.35 feet (1083.50 MCFT) on Monday morning. The dam's water level will increase with the inflow from the Sei Dam. So far, 171 mm of rainfall has been recorded in the dam area.
The decision to release water from the Sei Dam was made to recharge the Jawai river. Secondly, there has been continuous rainfall in the Aravalli ranges, leading to an inflow of water into the Sei Dam. The river and other routes from Sei to Jawai Dam are recharging. Due to this, the water loss from Sei to Jawai will be minimal.