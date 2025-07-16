Sei Dam gates lifted, hope flows to western Rajasthan

Due to good rainfall in the Aravalli ranges, the Sei Dam, a tributary of the Jawai Dam with a capacity of 1618 MCFT and a gauge of 10.03 meters, is filled up to 5.90 meters. The dam currently holds 781 MCFT of water. Considering the possibility of rainfall in the remaining days of Ashadh along with Shravan and Bhadrapad in the dam's catchment area, the gates of the Sei Dam were opened in the presence of Executive Engineer Raj Bhanwarayat, Assistant Engineer Ankksha Rawat, and Junior Engineer Abhishek Charan from the Water Resources Department. The water from the Sei Dam is expected to flow through the Sei tunnel into the Jawai river and reach the Jawai Dam soon.