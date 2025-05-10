Fighter Jets Could Land on Rajasthan Expressway if Needed

Agarawa is merely 40 km from the Pakistan border Following the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the Agarawa area was developed as a significant military zone with the intention of establishing an airstrip. Barmer district lies within the range between Bhuj Air Base in Gujarat and Agarwa, now a crucial area prepared by the central government for emergencies. Pakistani border is only 40 km from Agarwa. Strategically, the Agarwa airstrip is important and will serve as an additional option in future war situations.

Airstrip trial completed The Jamnagar-Amritsar Expressway, passing through the border areas of Jalore district, is also significant. In Agarwa, there is an area of over 3 kilometres that can be used as an airstrip in times of war. On 9 September 2021, a trial of the Agarwa airstrip was conducted in the presence of the Indian Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, and the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

Emergency airstrip equipped with resources The emergency airstrip built in Agarawa, on the border of Barmer and Jalore districts, is intended for emergency use by the Air Force. Built at a cost of ₹32.95 crore, this airstrip is 3 km long and 33 metres wide. Two parking areas, each measuring 40 x 180 metres, have been constructed at both ends of the airstrip to park aircraft after landing.

Improved road connectivity, accessibility at any time An expressway runs through a 637 km stretch in Rajasthan, 380 km in Gujarat, 155 km in Punjab, and 85 km in Haryana, providing better connectivity. In an emergency, this expressway also offers easy road access from all areas.