National News

Five Dead, Including Rajasthan Family of Four, in Bengaluru Building Fire

A devastating fire broke out in a four-storey building in the Halasuru Gate police station area of Bengaluru in the early hours of Saturday. Five people from Rajasthan died in the incident.

Jalore

Patrika Desk

Aug 16, 2025

Bangalore Building Fire
A devastating fire engulfed a four-storey building in the Halasuru Gate police station area of Bengaluru in the early hours of Saturday, resulting in the death of five people from Rajasthan. Four of the victims belonged to the same family. The fire spread so rapidly that no one had a chance to escape.

Police identified the deceased as Madansingh Rajpurohit, his wife Sangita, their son Nitesh, and their daughter Viyan, all residents of Modra village, Jalore, Rajasthan, and Suresh Kumar, son of Mafatlal Khatri, from Bhadraana village, Sanchore. The fire originated from a short circuit in a warehouse on the ground floor of the building and quickly consumed the entire structure. Police and fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene following the incident and carried out rescue and relief operations.



Family had been living in Bengaluru for 15 years

According to reports, Madan Singh Rajpurohit and his family had been residing in Bengaluru for 15 years. They were involved in the business of making rolling pins and chaklas. The fire started in their warehouse and rapidly spread throughout the building. Madansingh, his wife, and two children perished in the blaze. Suresh Kumar, a Sanchore resident who owned a crockery shop in the market, also died in the incident. Suresh was sleeping in a warehouse on the second floor of the same building.



No chance to escape

The fire broke out around 3 am while everyone was asleep. The intensity of the fire was such that it engulfed the entire building within minutes, leaving no opportunity for escape. The building reportedly continued to burn until Saturday morning. Fire brigade teams worked for several hours to bring the blaze under control. The scene that emerged after the flames subsided was heartbreaking. After considerable effort by the firefighters, the bodies were recovered.

Published on:

16 Aug 2025 05:32 pm

English News / National News / Five Dead, Including Rajasthan Family of Four, in Bengaluru Building Fire
