Five Dead, Including Rajasthan Family of Four, in Bengaluru Building Fire

According to reports, Madan Singh Rajpurohit and his family had been residing in Bengaluru for 15 years. They were involved in the business of making rolling pins and chaklas. The fire started in their warehouse and rapidly spread throughout the building. Madansingh, his wife, and two children perished in the blaze. Suresh Kumar, a Sanchore resident who owned a crockery shop in the market, also died in the incident. Suresh was sleeping in a warehouse on the second floor of the same building.