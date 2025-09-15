Jalore to Get Rajasthan's First Ring Road

Jalore: Jalore district in Rajasthan is set to get its first ring road, to be constructed at the district headquarters. The tender process for this project has commenced. This significant project is being implemented with Jalore's future in mind. The project was approved in the 2025 state budget, thanks to the initiative of Chief Whip and Jalore MLA Yogeshwar Garg.
After much speculation, the tender process for the project's implementation has begun. The agency selected for the project will provide two to three route options, from which the most feasible route will be chosen.
At the departmental level, discussions indicate that the project involves constructing the ring road around Jalore city, starting from National Highway 325 and passing near Kolhar, Ranchhodanagar, and Leta village.
The tender process began on 2 September and will conclude on 17 September. The selected agency will be responsible for preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the ring road, a task valued at ₹80 lakh. The agency will prepare the land acquisition plan, forest clearance documentation, detailed specifications, railway overbridge design, and the overall project design report.
A tender process was initiated approximately a month after budget approval, but it was cancelled due to high costs. The process has now restarted. If all goes well, the agency will be selected, and groundwork for the project will commence in the future.
The DPR for this project is yet to be prepared, which is the current focus. Preliminary surveys estimate the project length to be approximately 33 kilometres. The project also includes forest land.
The tender process for the ring road has begun. The agency will conduct a survey for the project and provide route options. A detailed project report will be prepared, which will form the basis for future work on the ring road.
-Shankarlal Suthar, Executive Engineer, PWD, Jalore