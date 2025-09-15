Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Jalore

Jalore to Get Rajasthan's First Ring Road

Rajasthan News: Jalor district's first ring road will be constructed at the district headquarters. The tender process has already begun.

Jalore

Patrika Desk

Sep 15, 2025

ring-road

Jalore: Jalore district in Rajasthan is set to get its first ring road, to be constructed at the district headquarters. The tender process for this project has commenced. This significant project is being implemented with Jalore's future in mind. The project was approved in the 2025 state budget, thanks to the initiative of Chief Whip and Jalore MLA Yogeshwar Garg.

After much speculation, the tender process for the project's implementation has begun. The agency selected for the project will provide two to three route options, from which the most feasible route will be chosen.

At the departmental level, discussions indicate that the project involves constructing the ring road around Jalore city, starting from National Highway 325 and passing near Kolhar, Ranchhodanagar, and Leta village.

Ongoing Process

The tender process began on 2 September and will conclude on 17 September. The selected agency will be responsible for preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the ring road, a task valued at ₹80 lakh. The agency will prepare the land acquisition plan, forest clearance documentation, detailed specifications, railway overbridge design, and the overall project design report.

Previous Process Rejected

A tender process was initiated approximately a month after budget approval, but it was cancelled due to high costs. The process has now restarted. If all goes well, the agency will be selected, and groundwork for the project will commence in the future.

33-Kilometre Road

The DPR for this project is yet to be prepared, which is the current focus. Preliminary surveys estimate the project length to be approximately 33 kilometres. The project also includes forest land.

Official Statement

The tender process for the ring road has begun. The agency will conduct a survey for the project and provide route options. A detailed project report will be prepared, which will form the basis for future work on the ring road.
-Shankarlal Suthar, Executive Engineer, PWD, Jalore

Share the news:

Related Topics

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

15 Sept 2025 03:29 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Jalore / Jalore to Get Rajasthan's First Ring Road
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.