Jalore

Rajasthan’s First Inland Port to be Built on the Lines of Suez, Costing Rs 10,000 Crore with Significant Benefits

Bhavtada Port: The inland port project first came into discussion nine years ago when the central government expressed its desire to build a port in western Rajasthan.

Jalore

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 20, 2025

Inland-port-1

Rajasthan's First Inland Port: Efforts have once again begun for the proposed inland port (interland port) from the Arabian Sea, on the lines of the Suez Canal, to the Bhavtada region of Sanchor. However, the project cost has now increased by up to 80 per cent. The Detailed Project Report (DPR), prepared by the designated agency WAPCOS about 6 years ago, had estimated the project cost at ₹6,200 crore. Now, the project cost is estimated to be over ₹10,000 crore.

The significant aspect is that the project first came into discussion about 9 years ago when the central government expressed its intention to build a port in this region of western Rajasthan. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways had assigned the task of preparing the DPR to the agency WAPCOS to determine the route and project alignment for this work.

The Canal Will Reach Bhavtada via the Rann of Kutch

The agency conducted a ground survey for this project and submitted the report to the state government through the Water Resources Department. However, since then, the project has been in cold storage for 6 years. While discussions about the project are ongoing again, the project cost has increased significantly. It is noteworthy that a 365 km-long, 60-meter-wide canal is to be built from Bhavtada for the sea route. This canal will reach Bhavtada via Kori Creek and the Rann of Kutch.



The Project Came into Discussion for This Reason

This important project is set to strengthen the economy through waterways in this region of Rajasthan bordering Gujarat. With this intention, the central government gave significant importance to this project, and subsequently, the ground survey work for this project began in June 2016. WAPCOS submitted the DPR, prepared about a year and a half ago, to the Water Resources Department. This project was estimated at ₹6,200 crore. After state-level queries, it was sent to the central government, but since then, the matter has been in cold storage.

This is What the Survey Revealed

For the Bhavtada Port, an area of 1.72 square km (172 hectares) was identified in this region. In the first phase, 35 to 40 hectares of land were to be used for the port, and the remaining area was to be reserved.

Future Plan, Dream of a Commercial Corridor

This project is significant and will benefit the entire western Rajasthan. Primarily, districts like Jalore, Jodhpur, Pali, and Barmer will benefit from it. Furthermore, according to the project map, the Delhi-Mumbai (via Pindwara-Abu Road) Freight Corridor also passes at a distance of 144 km from Bhavtada. In such a scenario, this project will prove important for these regions as well.

This is How it Started, But Got Stuck Due to Lack of Follow-up

In 2015, the then minister Rampratap Choudhary and secretary Ajitabh Sharma discussed this project with the then Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and apprised him of its importance. Following this, the project received permission, and surveys were conducted, along with the preparation of a DPR, on the lines of the Suez Canal.

Agency Submitted Suggestions for Present and Future

WAPCOS had submitted important suggestions for the inland port in Bhavtada. According to the report, 35 hectares of land were deemed necessary for the first phase, covering the decade from 2019 to 2028. The second phase is from 2029 to 2038, for which 53 hectares of land were projected as required.

The Agency Conducted a Detailed Survey, But Work Could Not Progress

- A 365 km-long canal is to be constructed for this important project. This will be a sea route. 23 km of the project area falls within Rajasthan.
- The implementation of this project was being considered not only for Rajasthan but also keeping in mind the interests of the entire country.
- A 60-meter-wide canal, with a depth of approximately 3 meters, was proposed to be built from the sea to the port. Large ships are expected to reach Bhavtada via this route, and extensive loading and unloading operations are planned here.

What They Have to Say

The project is important for the entire western Rajasthan. This project will benefit traders, farmers, and other sectors. Positive efforts will be made for the implementation of the project.
- Lumbaram Choudhary, Member of Parliament, Jalore-Sirohi

A report regarding the port was sought from the headquarters at the departmental level. The reports from the previous surveys were sent to the headquarters.
-Vijesh Walecha, XEN, Water Resources Department, Jalore

Updated on:

20 Nov 2025 03:31 pm

Published on:

20 Nov 2025 03:30 pm

