Good News for Farmers: Abundant Water from Rajasthan's Bandi-Sindhara Dam After 10 Years

In this context, it is expected that once the dam is full in the coming times, farmers in the command area of Jalore district will be able to get sufficient water for irrigation. In fact, this dam with a capacity of 1013 MCFT was built in 2003. There is a 17 km main canal from the dam to Somta village. Due to improper levelling of the main canal and leakage in siphons at various places, farmers were not receiving adequate water. Moreover, the main canal was also damaged during floods in 2015-17.