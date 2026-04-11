Bhuj-Delhi Train: Timetable Sparks Controversy, Demand for Changes in Jalore

File Photo (Source: Patrika)
Jalore: The timetable being discussed for the operation of the Bhuj-New Delhi-Bhuj train has caused outrage among the district residents. People's representatives are also demanding, in hushed tones, a slight change to the schedule, suggesting the train depart from Bhuj station one hour later, at 1 PM. All private buses operating from Jalore district to Jaipur and Delhi run in the evening.
According to the bus schedule, they all reach Jaipur between 5 AM and 7 AM. All buses reach Delhi between 6 AM and 10 AM. The proposed timetable for this train's stops at various stations in Jalore, released by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, is what the district residents want changed. There are significant arguments behind this, and a one-hour adjustment to the proposed timetable from Bhuj and Delhi could resolve the issue.
People from the district travel to Jaipur and Delhi only in the evening. In the proposed timetable for the Bhuj-New Delhi train, it is scheduled to arrive in Jalore at 7:37 PM. If the train departs from Bhuj one hour later, it will reach Jalore at 8:37 PM, allowing passengers to complete their necessary evening tasks and then comfortably travel from Jalore and other important stations in the district like Bhinmal, Raniwara, and Modran. Reducing the reversal time by 30 minutes would save time, allowing the train to reach Jaipur by 7 AM and Delhi by 12:15 PM.
According to the proposed timetable, this train is scheduled to depart from Delhi at 4:40 PM. Departing 40 minutes earlier from Delhi could provide better facilities for passengers from Jalore district. If the train departs from Delhi at 4 PM and the reversal time at Marwar Junction and Luni is reduced by 30 minutes, the train could reach Jalore by 7:30 PM on its return journey, which aligns with the regular bus timings. Passengers from Modran, Bhinmal, and Raniwara would also be able to reach their destinations by 10 AM.
The proposed timetable for this train's departure from Bhuj is 11:15 AM. If this is changed to 12:15 PM and the reversal time at Luni-Marwar Junction is reduced by 15 minutes each, the train could reach New Delhi by 12:15 PM, which is also the time when Delhi markets open. This would give passengers arriving in Delhi ample time for shopping and onward travel.
The official timetable and operating information are yet to be released, but according to the timetable being discussed, the train will depart from Bhuj at 11:15 AM. Similarly, it will depart from Bhildi at 5:15 PM, Jalore at 7:40 PM, Luni at 9:55 PM, Pali at 10:53 PM, Jaipur at 6:20 AM, Rewari at 9:55 AM, and arrive in Delhi at 11:45 AM.
The departure of this train from Delhi is proposed for 4:40 PM. It is scheduled to depart from Rewari at 7:27 AM, Jaipur at 11:25 PM, Pali at 5:50 AM, Luni at 7:00 AM, Jalore at 8:53 AM, Bhildi at 1:05 PM, and arrive in Bhuj at 7:35 PM.
A letter sent to the Railway Board on March 9 had gone viral on social media. The timetable in that letter is considered much better suited to current needs. According to the letter, the train was supposed to depart from Bhuj around 12 PM. Similarly, it was to reach Bhildi at 5:50 PM, Jalore at 8:25 PM, Luni at 10:50 PM, Marwar Junction at 1 AM, Ajmer at 4 AM, Jaipur at 6:20 AM, Rewari at 9:55 AM, and arrive in Delhi at 11:45 AM.
According to this letter dated March 9, the train was supposed to depart from Delhi on its return journey at 3:30 PM. It would reach Jaipur at 9:15 PM, Ajmer at 11:40 PM, Luni at 4:40 AM, Jalore at 6:42 AM, Bhildi at 10:15 AM, and arrive in Bhuj at 4:45 PM. If operated according to this timetable, passengers travelling from major cities like Jaipur and Ajmer would have a better option. In the current proposed timetable, the departure time from Jaipur is 11:25 PM, whereas in the letter, it was 9:15 PM.
To provide relief to passengers from the Sanchor region in the Samdari-Bhiladi rail section, a stoppage at Raniwara is essential. Additionally, Bhinmal, Modran, and Mokalsar are also important stations where the train should stop.
The maximum number of passengers travel from Jalore to Jaipur and Delhi at night. If the train running from Bhuj to Jaipur-Delhi reaches Jalore at 8 or 9 PM, it will be more beneficial. This directly means that the train will reach Bhinmal at 7:14 PM and Raniwara at 6:30 PM, which will increase passenger numbers.
This train will prove to be important for the entire Jalore district. The timetable being discussed is better. A large number of youths from Sanchor travel to Jaipur and Delhi. This train will be a lifeline for them.
This train was announced at the demand of the people of Jalore. The hopes of the district's 22 lakh population are pinned on this train. The train should stop at stations in Jalore, Bhinmal, Raniwara, and Modran in the evening and reach Jaipur in the morning and New Delhi in the afternoon. Discussions were also held with the Railway Minister in this regard. Both the public and the railways will benefit from this schedule.
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