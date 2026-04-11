Bhuj-Delhi Train: Timetable Sparks Controversy, Demand for Changes in Jalore

People from the district travel to Jaipur and Delhi only in the evening. In the proposed timetable for the Bhuj-New Delhi train, it is scheduled to arrive in Jalore at 7:37 PM. If the train departs from Bhuj one hour later, it will reach Jalore at 8:37 PM, allowing passengers to complete their necessary evening tasks and then comfortably travel from Jalore and other important stations in the district like Bhinmal, Raniwara, and Modran. Reducing the reversal time by 30 minutes would save time, allowing the train to reach Jaipur by 7 AM and Delhi by 12:15 PM.