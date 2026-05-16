Tragic Accident in Shajapur: 4-Year-Old Innocent Child Burnt Alive as Parked Bus Catches Fire

A 4-year-old innocent child was burnt alive after a parked bus caught fire. (Photo Source - Input)
Shajapur Tragic Accident: In the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, a passenger bus parked outside a hotel near Maksi on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway, which passes through the Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh, suddenly caught fire.
At the time of the accident, almost all the passengers had got off to have tea and snacks at the hotel, though a few were still on board. As soon as the fire broke out, the remaining passengers inside the bus rushed out in a panic, but a 4-year-old child remained trapped inside.
After the fire was brought under control, a search for the child revealed only his skeleton inside the bus. The discovery of the child's burnt skeleton sent shockwaves through the bus passengers and others present at the scene. Currently, the police have launched an investigation into the matter.
It is being reported that the fire spread so rapidly that the entire bus was engulfed within a few minutes and was reduced to ashes in no time.
Following the incident, an atmosphere of chaos and panic prevailed in the area. Upon receiving the information, fire brigade teams from Shajapur, Maksi, and Tarana rushed to the spot and managed to control the fire after strenuous efforts.
Meanwhile, police and administrative officials also arrived at the scene upon being notified and commenced their investigation. Instantly, the exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained. Due to the accident, a massive crowd of people gathered at the site.
It is being suggested that negligence and a blatant disregard for rules and regulations are considered major factors behind the accident. The primary issue was that the bus in question did not even have an emergency exit.
Furthermore, the bus was loaded with a large quantity of plastic goods, which caught fire so rapidly that no one even got a chance to save the innocent child caught in the flames. Ultimately, the family could not even retrieve the child’s body intact.
After the fire was extinguished, only the child's skeleton was recovered from inside the bus, which the police have taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem examination. It will be handed over to the relatives today following the post-mortem.
It is worth noting that whenever such accidents occur, a disregard for rules invariably comes to light. After an accident happens, the responsible authorities wake up, and enforcement action is carried out for a few days. Following this, the violation of rules resumes, and the authorities become negligent once again. Consequently, bus operators harbour no fear of any punitive action and fearlessly return to flouting the rules.
Big NewsView All
Madhya Pradesh
Trending