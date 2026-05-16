16 May 2026,

Saturday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Shajapur

Tragic Accident in Shajapur: 4-Year-Old Innocent Child Burnt Alive as Parked Bus Catches Fire

A tragic fire on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway in Shajapur leaves a 4-year-old child dead, exposing severe safety violations and a lack of emergency exits in passenger buses.

2 min read

Shajapur

image

Patrika Desk

May 16, 2026

Shajapur Tragic Accident

A 4-year-old innocent child was burnt alive after a parked bus caught fire. (Photo Source - Input)

Shajapur Tragic Accident: In the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, a passenger bus parked outside a hotel near Maksi on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway, which passes through the Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh, suddenly caught fire.

At the time of the accident, almost all the passengers had got off to have tea and snacks at the hotel, though a few were still on board. As soon as the fire broke out, the remaining passengers inside the bus rushed out in a panic, but a 4-year-old child remained trapped inside.

After the fire was brought under control, a search for the child revealed only his skeleton inside the bus. The discovery of the child's burnt skeleton sent shockwaves through the bus passengers and others present at the scene. Currently, the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

It is being reported that the fire spread so rapidly that the entire bus was engulfed within a few minutes and was reduced to ashes in no time.

Following the incident, an atmosphere of chaos and panic prevailed in the area. Upon receiving the information, fire brigade teams from Shajapur, Maksi, and Tarana rushed to the spot and managed to control the fire after strenuous efforts.

Meanwhile, police and administrative officials also arrived at the scene upon being notified and commenced their investigation. Instantly, the exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained. Due to the accident, a massive crowd of people gathered at the site.

Disregard for Rules and Regulations Believed to be the Cause

It is being suggested that negligence and a blatant disregard for rules and regulations are considered major factors behind the accident. The primary issue was that the bus in question did not even have an emergency exit.

Furthermore, the bus was loaded with a large quantity of plastic goods, which caught fire so rapidly that no one even got a chance to save the innocent child caught in the flames. Ultimately, the family could not even retrieve the child’s body intact.

After the fire was extinguished, only the child's skeleton was recovered from inside the bus, which the police have taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem examination. It will be handed over to the relatives today following the post-mortem.

Why Bus Operators Remain Fearless

It is worth noting that whenever such accidents occur, a disregard for rules invariably comes to light. After an accident happens, the responsible authorities wake up, and enforcement action is carried out for a few days. Following this, the violation of rules resumes, and the authorities become negligent once again. Consequently, bus operators harbour no fear of any punitive action and fearlessly return to flouting the rules.

Share the news:

Related Topics

crime

fire accident

fire incident

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Updated on:

16 May 2026 10:16 am

Published on:

16 May 2026 10:12 am

News / Madhya Pradesh / Shajapur / Tragic Accident in Shajapur: 4-Year-Old Innocent Child Burnt Alive as Parked Bus Catches Fire

Big News

View All

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

LPG Cylinder Delivery Pushed to 35 Days in Gwalior

Gas Cylinder Shortage
Gwalior

Hot Winds from Gujarat and Rajasthan Drive Up Temperatures; Indore Braces for Severe Heatwave

Indore Weather
Indore

Bhopal Metro Project Faces Legal Hurdle Over Proposed Route Beneath Cemetery

Controversy over Bhopal Metro passing through the Royal Cemetery
Bhopal

Thunderstorms Strike 11 Madhya Pradesh Districts as Weather Department Warns of Intense Heat

MP Weather Update
Bhopal

Jabalpur Tragedy: Cruise Submerged in 20 Feet of Water; Death Toll Rises to Nine

Jabalpur Tragedy: Cruise boat submerged in 20-foot-deep water
National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.