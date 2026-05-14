LPG Cylinder Delivery Pushed to 35 Days in Gwalior

Gwalior: The ongoing tensions between Iran and the USA are beginning to affect local kitchens. Amidst fears of a gas crisis, domestic consumers have increased advance bookings. People are reluctant to keep even a single empty cylinder at home, leading to a sudden surge in pressure on gas agencies. Consequently, while domestic cylinders were previously delivered within 28 days, consumers now face a wait of 33 to 35 days. It is reported that over 15,000 consumers in the city are currently on the waiting list.

