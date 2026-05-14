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Gwalior

LPG Cylinder Delivery Pushed to 35 Days in Gwalior

LPG delivery in Gwalior hits 35-day delay due to Iran-US tension. High commercial prices fuel domestic shortages and illegal use. 15,000 on waitlist.

2 min read

Gwalior

image

Patrika Desk

May 14, 2026

Gas Cylinder Shortage

Gas Cylinder Shortage (Photo Source - Patrika)

Gwalior: The ongoing tensions between Iran and the USA are beginning to affect local kitchens. Amidst fears of a gas crisis, domestic consumers have increased advance bookings. People are reluctant to keep even a single empty cylinder at home, leading to a sudden surge in pressure on gas agencies. Consequently, while domestic cylinders were previously delivered within 28 days, consumers now face a wait of 33 to 35 days. It is reported that over 15,000 consumers in the city are currently on the waiting list.

Drop in Commercial Cylinder Use at Weddings

According to gas agency operators, there was previously a high demand for commercial cylinders during wedding seasons, with people applying alongside their invitation cards. Due to high prices, such applications have now decreased.
"The gas situation is currently normal. We are monitoring the supply and will review cylinder distribution with the companies."
Arvind Bhadauria, District Supply Controller


Booking Difficulties and Delayed Confirmations

Consumers report that when calling the booking numbers for refills, bookings are not being registered immediately. Callers receive a message stating that booking information will be sent via SMS, but confirmation messages are failing to arrive even after several hours. Due to this issue, large numbers of people are visiting gas agencies in person. The city requires approximately 10,000 domestic cylinders daily, but demand continues to rise. The District Supply Controller’s office is receiving nearly 150 complaints every day.


Commercial Cylinders Reach ₹3296

Alongside the crisis, rising prices have heightened consumer concerns. The price of a commercial cylinder has climbed to 3296 rupees. Traders suggest that as commercial cylinders become more expensive, many small shopkeepers have started using domestic cylinders. This has directly impacted availability for domestic users. Agencies believe the growing price gap between domestic and commercial cylinders has led to an increase in the illegal use of domestic gas.


Truck Loaded with Gas Cylinders Seized

Recently, a truck filled with domestic and commercial gas cylinders was seized in Bhopal. The vehicle was found parked in the New Market area instead of at a warehouse; a total of 211 cylinders were confiscated. Food Controller Chandrabhan Singh Jadon stated that during an inspection at Dussehra Maidan, New Market, two vehicles belonging to Auto House Indane Gas Agency were found. One vehicle was empty, while the other contained:
208 full domestic cylinders
1 empty domestic cylinder
1 full commercial cylinder
1 empty commercial cylinder

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Published on:

14 May 2026 11:11 am

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