Gold Price Drops by ₹35,000 in MP, Demand for Jewellery Surges Amidst Sharp Decline

Wedding bells will ring again in Madhya Pradesh after nine days. April 20, on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, will see a busy wedding season in the state. Consequently, the jewellery market is expected to buzz with activity again. A major reason for this is the significant drop in the prices of gold and silver. In the last 35 days, gold has become cheaper by ₹35,000 per ten grams, while silver has also seen a price reduction of up to ₹1.66 lakh per kilogram. This has instilled significant hope among jewellery traders for this wedding season. This substantial fall in gold and silver prices has also led to a surge in demand for jewellery in Gwalior.