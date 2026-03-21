100 E-Buses to Run in This MP City,10 Routes Finalised

The PM-e buses will be completely environment-friendly. They will be equipped with facilities such as CCTV cameras, panic buttons, digital displays, and a passenger information system. Information about the area the bus is passing through will be displayed on the screen. These buses will be able to travel approximately 180 kilometres on a single charge. According to Nodal Officer Munish Sikarwar, the buses have been inspected in Pithampur and are ready. Once the charging station work at Ramoua and ISBT is completed, the buses could potentially arrive in Gwalior by May-June. Sixty buses will arrive in the first phase.