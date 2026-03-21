100 E-Buses to Run in This MP City,10 Routes Finalised

100 E-Buses to Run in Gwalior city (Image- Patrika.com)
MP News: Preparations are underway in Gwalior city to modernise and make public transport pollution-free. Under the Central Government's PM-e Bus Service, 100 electric buses allocated to Gwalior will start running on the roads as soon as the depot work is completed. These buses will be equipped with the Intelligent Transit Management System (ITMS) and Passenger Information System (PIS), allowing their every movement to be live-monitored from the Smart City's Control and Command Centre. Corporation officials have also inspected the buses being prepared in Pithampur, Dhar.
However, the project may face some delays due to the late commencement of civil and electrical work at Jalalpur ISBT and Ramoua Depot. Consequently, the e-buses are now expected to be operational in the city by May-June 2026. The operation of the buses will now be managed by the state government's holding company instead of the Municipal Corporation, a process which has been completed.
The tender and selection of the company for the ITMS and Passenger Information System to be installed in the buses will be carried out by the Central Government. The buses will also feature a speaker system, enabling direct instructions to be given to the driver and conductor from the control room in any emergency situation.
A total of 100 buses will be operated in the city under the PM-e Bus Service. The first phase will see 60 buses arriving, followed by 40 buses in the second phase. All buses will be 9-meter long midi electric buses. They will operate from Jalalpur ISBT and Ramoua Depot, and will be charged at the charging stations being set up there.
Ten routes have been finalised for bus operations within the city. Officials have inspected these routes and also sought suggestions from citizens. Bus operations will commence on these routes as soon as the buses arrive.
Civil and electrical works are being undertaken at the Ramoua and ISBT depots for the operation and maintenance of the e-bus service, at an estimated cost of approximately ₹15.50 crore. This includes ₹4.29 crore for civil and internal electrical works at Ramoua Depot, ₹7.31 crore for HT connections for charging, ₹1.16 crore for civil and internal electrical works at ISBT, and ₹2.73 crore for external electrical connections.
The Municipal Corporation will pay the agency ₹58.14 per kilometre for bus operations. Of this, the Central Government will contribute ₹22 per kilometre, while the remaining ₹36.14 will be borne by the Municipal Corporation. The Corporation expects that the revenue generated from the buses will offset this expenditure.
The PM-e buses will be completely environment-friendly. They will be equipped with facilities such as CCTV cameras, panic buttons, digital displays, and a passenger information system. Information about the area the bus is passing through will be displayed on the screen. These buses will be able to travel approximately 180 kilometres on a single charge. According to Nodal Officer Munish Sikarwar, the buses have been inspected in Pithampur and are ready. Once the charging station work at Ramoua and ISBT is completed, the buses could potentially arrive in Gwalior by May-June. Sixty buses will arrive in the first phase.
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