Stampede at former Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra’s event, one woman dead, several injured

A stampede occurred at an event attended by former Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Narottam Mishra. The stampede took place during a 'kalash' (pot) distribution program in Dabra, Gwalior, resulting in the death of one woman and injuries to several others. Former Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra had organised the 'kalash' distribution event. Women thronged to receive the pots, and during this rush, a stampede ensued. Following the incident, Collector Ruchika Chauhan arrived at the hospital to assess the situation.
Meanwhile, the deceased woman's family brought the body to the police station. The event organiser, former Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra, also reached the police station and offered condolences to the victim's family.
Collector Ruchika Chauhan stated that a large number of women had come to collect the 'kalash'. The stampede occurred due to the haste in collecting the pots. Confirming the death of one woman, the Collector informed that four people were injured in the accident and are under medical observation.
A 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Navagraha Peeth is being organised in Dabra. For this, a 'kalash yatra' was scheduled to commence from 1 PM. Chaos erupted at the stadium ground as the 'kalash' distribution began.
Upon receiving information about the incident, DIG Amit Sanghi also arrived in Dabra. He stated that a 'marg' (inquest) has been registered in the matter. An investigation has been initiated into the stampede.
It is being reported that one of the gates was suddenly closed during the 'kalash' distribution, causing some women and children to be crushed. Approximately 70-year-old Rati Sahu died at the Dabra hospital. The deceased's daughter-in-law, Reena Sahu, accused the police of negligence. She also alleged negligence in treatment by the doctors at Dabra Civil Hospital.
