Stampede at former Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra’s event, one woman dead, several injured

A stampede occurred at an event attended by former Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Narottam Mishra. The stampede took place during a 'kalash' (pot) distribution program in Dabra, Gwalior, resulting in the death of one woman and injuries to several others. Former Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra had organised the 'kalash' distribution event. Women thronged to receive the pots, and during this rush, a stampede ensued. Following the incident, Collector Ruchika Chauhan arrived at the hospital to assess the situation.