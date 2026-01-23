Madhya Pradesh Braces for 24 Hours of Heavy Rain in 8 Districts, Followed by Intense Cold

Rain Alert in MP: The last week of January is bringing a triple attack of severe cold, fog, and rain for the residents of Madhya Pradesh. According to the Meteorological Department, due to the effect of Western Disturbance, a moderate rain or 'Mawtha' (winter rain) alert has been issued for at least 8 districts of the state in the next 24 hours. The Gwalior-Chambal region will be most affected.