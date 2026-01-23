Madhya Pradesh Braces for 24 Hours of Heavy Rain in 8 Districts, Followed by Intense Cold

Weather in Madhya Pradesh (Photo source: Patrika)
Rain Alert in MP: The last week of January is bringing a triple attack of severe cold, fog, and rain for the residents of Madhya Pradesh. According to the Meteorological Department, due to the effect of Western Disturbance, a moderate rain or 'Mawtha' (winter rain) alert has been issued for at least 8 districts of the state in the next 24 hours. The Gwalior-Chambal region will be most affected.
There are chances of heavy rain in Gwalior, Sheopur, Bhind, Morena, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur districts of the state. This could be the first 'Mawtha'-like rain of the season in the state.
Meanwhile, clouds will also persist in the Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain divisions, making the weather pleasant but humid. Although there is no alert for severe cold or cold wave, cold winds and fog in the mornings and evenings can cause shivering.
In the last 24 hours, the Karondi area of Katni remained the coldest, with the mercury recorded below 5 degrees Celsius. The impact of snowfall in North India is also visible in MP, causing a sudden temperature change. Meteorologists say that from January 25, the minimum temperature may drop by another 2 to 3 degrees, intensifying the cold again.
