Massive Blaze Engulfs Four-Storey Hotel in Prayagraj’s Civil Lines; Over a Dozen Trapped

12 People Trapped as Fire Breaks Out at Hotel in Prayagraj
A fierce fire broke out at the Vitthal Hotel, a four-storey establishment in the Civil Lines area of Prayagraj on Monday afternoon, trapping more than 12 people inside and triggering a large-scale rescue operation.
The blaze is believed to have started following an explosion in a transformer located near the hotel. Whilst the precise cause remains under investigation, a short circuit is also being considered as a possible trigger.
The flames spread with alarming speed, engulfing the upper floors in thick, dark smoke as towering tongues of fire rose from the building, sending the surrounding neighbourhood into a state of panic.
Upon receiving the alert, Civil Lines police and eight fire brigade vehicles rushed to the scene. Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Chandra Mohan Sharma is personally overseeing the rescue operation. Firefighters are working with fire tenders to douse the blaze and evacuate those still trapped inside.
Several people have already been brought out safely, though the rescue operation remains ongoing. Two motorcycles parked in the hotel lobby were completely gutted in the fire.
Police have cordoned off the area and traffic in the vicinity is being diverted. As of the time of reporting, no casualties have been confirmed, though firefighting teams are conducting a floor-by-floor search to ensure no one remains trapped.
Authorities have urged the public to stay away from the area as operations continue.
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