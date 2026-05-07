7 May 2026,

Thursday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Raipur

Chhattisgarh: Recruitment of 175 Doctors Begins for 5 New Medical Colleges; Salaries up to Rs 2.25 Lakh

Chhattisgarh to recruit 175 doctors for 5 new medical colleges on contract. Salary up to ₹2.25 lakh. Apply by 13 May for Professor &amp; Resident posts. Job alert.

2 min read

Raipur

image

Patrika Desk

May 07, 2026

Medical job alert

Contractual Recruitment of 175 Doctors in New Government Medical Colleges (Photo - Patrika)

Medical Job Alert: Recruitment for 175 doctors on a contract basis is set to take place for five proposed medical colleges in the state. The Medical Education Department will conduct walk-in interviews for these positions. Doctors will be offered salaries ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹2.25 lakh, applicable to Assistant Professors, Associate Professors, and Professors. These new colleges will be established in Dantewada, Kawardha, Manendragarh, Janjgir-Champa, and Kunkuri Jashpur. To facilitate the opening of these colleges, a proposal has already been sent to the National Medical Commission.

Medical Job Alert: Applications Start from 6 May

Online applications for the vacant posts commenced on 6 May. Doctors can apply until 13 May, after which interviews will be held on 15 and 16 May at Nehru Medical College. Keeping the interviews for all colleges in Raipur may cause inconvenience to doctors, as the newly proposed colleges are located far from Raipur. If interviews were conducted at the district headquarters, there would have been a higher probability of more doctors participating.

According to experts, there is doubt whether many doctors will join based on the current salary. Nevertheless, the medical department is making efforts to recruit faculty to secure recognition for the colleges. It remains to be seen how many doctors eventually join. There are 10 posts each for Medico-Social Workers for the new colleges, alongside positions for Stenographers, Technicians, and Assistant Grade-3, which will also be filled via contract recruitment.

50 MBBS Seats Each; Local Students to Benefit

The proposed new colleges will have 50 MBBS seats each. If these colleges receive recognition, the total number of MBBS seats will increase by 250. Additionally, one new private college is in the queue for recognition, having applied for 150 seats. There is a strong possibility of MBBS seats increasing this year. Last year, admissions were conducted for 2,330 MBBS seats, all of which were filled by the scheduled date. However, due to recognition issues, NRI quota seats in private colleges later had to be converted into management quota seats.

Recruitment Breakdown

Post Counts:

  • Professor: 35
  • Associate Professor: 40
  • Assistant Professor: 50
  • Senior Resident: 25
  • Junior Resident: 25

Share the news:

Related Topics

chhattisgarh

City News

Raipur News

Ambikapur News

Bilaspur News

Bhilai News

Jagdalpur News

Published on:

07 May 2026 01:56 pm

News / Chhattisgarh / Raipur / Chhattisgarh: Recruitment of 175 Doctors Begins for 5 New Medical Colleges; Salaries up to Rs 2.25 Lakh

Big News

View All

Raipur

Chhattisgarh

Trending

10 Trains Cancelled, Routes Diverted Due to Infrastructure Work: Full List Inside

Trains Cancelled: रेलवे ने रद्द की 10 ट्रेन, कई ट्रेनों के रूट डायवर्ट, देखें पूरी लिस्ट
State

Preparations Underway for Chhattisgarh International Golf Tournament; Players from Around the World to Participate

CG Golf Tournament: छत्तीसगढ़ अंतरराष्ट्रीय गोल्फ टूर्नामेंट की तैयारी, दुनियाभर के खिलाड़ी लेंगे हिस्सा
Raipur

Raipur News: Gas Pipelines to be Laid Like Water Mains; Homes to Transition Away from Cylinders

Raipur News: रायपुर में अब पानी की तरह बिछेगी गैस पाइप लाइन, घर-घर पहुंचेगी सुविधा सिलेंडर से मिलेगा छुटकारा
Raipur

AI Education Begins in Chhattisgarh: Focus on Digital Education for Modern Knowledge

Artificial Intelligence
Raipur

CG Board Result 2026: Countdown Begins! 10th-12th Exam Paper Evaluation Complete, Results Expected Soon

CG Board Exam result
Raipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.