Chhattisgarh: Recruitment of 175 Doctors Begins for 5 New Medical Colleges; Salaries up to Rs 2.25 Lakh

The proposed new colleges will have 50 MBBS seats each. If these colleges receive recognition, the total number of MBBS seats will increase by 250. Additionally, one new private college is in the queue for recognition, having applied for 150 seats. There is a strong possibility of MBBS seats increasing this year. Last year, admissions were conducted for 2,330 MBBS seats, all of which were filled by the scheduled date. However, due to recognition issues, NRI quota seats in private colleges later had to be converted into management quota seats.