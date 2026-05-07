Chhattisgarh: Recruitment of 175 Doctors Begins for 5 New Medical Colleges; Salaries up to Rs 2.25 Lakh

Contractual Recruitment of 175 Doctors in New Government Medical Colleges (Photo - Patrika)
Medical Job Alert: Recruitment for 175 doctors on a contract basis is set to take place for five proposed medical colleges in the state. The Medical Education Department will conduct walk-in interviews for these positions. Doctors will be offered salaries ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹2.25 lakh, applicable to Assistant Professors, Associate Professors, and Professors. These new colleges will be established in Dantewada, Kawardha, Manendragarh, Janjgir-Champa, and Kunkuri Jashpur. To facilitate the opening of these colleges, a proposal has already been sent to the National Medical Commission.
Online applications for the vacant posts commenced on 6 May. Doctors can apply until 13 May, after which interviews will be held on 15 and 16 May at Nehru Medical College. Keeping the interviews for all colleges in Raipur may cause inconvenience to doctors, as the newly proposed colleges are located far from Raipur. If interviews were conducted at the district headquarters, there would have been a higher probability of more doctors participating.
According to experts, there is doubt whether many doctors will join based on the current salary. Nevertheless, the medical department is making efforts to recruit faculty to secure recognition for the colleges. It remains to be seen how many doctors eventually join. There are 10 posts each for Medico-Social Workers for the new colleges, alongside positions for Stenographers, Technicians, and Assistant Grade-3, which will also be filled via contract recruitment.
The proposed new colleges will have 50 MBBS seats each. If these colleges receive recognition, the total number of MBBS seats will increase by 250. Additionally, one new private college is in the queue for recognition, having applied for 150 seats. There is a strong possibility of MBBS seats increasing this year. Last year, admissions were conducted for 2,330 MBBS seats, all of which were filled by the scheduled date. However, due to recognition issues, NRI quota seats in private colleges later had to be converted into management quota seats.
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