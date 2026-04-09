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Raipur

AI Education Begins in Chhattisgarh: Focus on Digital Education for Modern Knowledge

AI Education Chhattisgarh: In Raipur, the form of education is rapidly changing with the times, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is set to become an important part of learning.

2 min read

Raipur

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Patrika Desk

Apr 09, 2026

Artificial Intelligence

AI Education Chhattisgarh: The nature of education in Chhattisgarh's Raipur is rapidly changing with the times, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is set to become an important part of learning. In this direction, the Chhattisgarh government has taken a significant step.

The School Education Department is preparing to modernise the education system in collaboration with Google. As part of this, a meeting and workshop of principals of Atmanand schools is being organised today, where Google experts will provide information on new technologies.

School Education Minister Gajendra Yadav stated that in the coming times, children will be provided with AI-based knowledge along with traditional education. He said that the aim is to impart education at every level to children, "from 'Barahkhadi' to AI," so that they can be prepared for future challenges. The minister informed that a special training program for teachers will commence from April 15 to June 15.

Google Experts to Provide Technical Guidance

The objective is to update teachers with new technologies so that they can impart modern education to students more effectively. A plan is in place to provide all necessary resources to students with the start of the new academic session from June 16. In the workshop, Google experts will inform the principals about AI-based education systems, digital tools, and smart learning techniques. This will promote digital education in schools and make learning more effective.

Strict Action Against Private Schools, Crackdown on Expensive Books

On complaints of private schools selling expensive books, Minister Gajendra Yadav has taken a strict stance. He said that complaints of arbitrary practices by vendors have been received from many places, and action is being taken. District Education Officers have been instructed to investigate, and strict action will be taken wherever irregularities are found.

Emphasis on Board Exam Security

Regarding the security of the 12th board Hindi paper, the minister said that stringent arrangements have been made this time. He clarified that last time, there was no confirmation of a paper leak, only suspicion. This time, the entire system has been made even stricter to prevent any kind of malpractice.

Commenting on a Congress meeting, the minister said that it cannot be compared to the Bharatiya Janata Party. He questioned the Congress organisation, stating that there is a lack of discipline and leaders work according to their own whims.

Statement on RTE and Fee Issues

On issues raised by private schools regarding payments under RTE, the minister said that work is being done at lower rates in other states, so this argument is not valid. The government is committed to making the education system transparent and accessible.

Major Change in Education Ensured

Overall, this initiative is considered significant in the direction of making the education system in Chhattisgarh digital and modern. Efforts are being made to prepare students for the future through AI-based education and technical training, which could lead to a significant improvement in the state's education level.

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Published on:

09 Apr 2026 02:49 pm

News / Chhattisgarh / Raipur / AI Education Begins in Chhattisgarh: Focus on Digital Education for Modern Knowledge

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