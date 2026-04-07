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Raipur

CG Board Result 2026: Countdown Begins! 10th-12th Exam Paper Evaluation Complete, Results Expected Soon

CG Board Result 2026: This year, a total of 83,743 answer sheets arrived in two separate lots in the Kabirdham district for checking, and their evaluation has been completed within the stipulated time.

2 min read

Raipur

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Patrika Desk

Apr 07, 2026

CG Board Result 2026: रिजल्ट की उल्टी गिनती शुरू! 10वीं-12वीं की कॉपियों की जांच पूरी, जल्द आ सकता है परिणाम...(photo-patrika)

CG Board Result 2026: Countdown Begins! Evaluation of 10th and 12th Answer Sheets Completed, Results Expected Soon (Photo: Patrika)

CG Board Result 2026: The evaluation of answer sheets for the 10th and 12th board examinations conducted by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has been successfully completed in the district. This year, a total of 83,743 answer sheets arrived in two separate lots for evaluation in Kabirdham district, and they have been assessed within the stipulated time.

Now, the eyes of examinees and guardians are fixed on the upcoming examination results. This year, the evaluation work was completed in a timely and organised manner, leading to the expectation that students will receive their results without much delay.

CG Board Result 2026: Students Await Results

PM Shri Swami Atmanand Hindi Medium School (Adarsh Kanya Vidyalaya) in Kawardha town was once again designated as the evaluation centre. Here, approximately 300 teachers meticulously checked the copies subject-wise and shift-wise. Centre Superintendent R.P. Singh stated that 55,018 answer sheets for Class 10 and 28,725 for Class 12 were received for evaluation. To ensure the smooth completion of the evaluation process, separate evaluators were appointed for 18 subjects of Class 10 and 30 subjects of Class 12.

Hindi Exam Pending

Meanwhile, due to the leak of the Hindi subject paper for Class 12, the examination is now scheduled for April 10. Consequently, the answer sheets for the Hindi subject will be sent to the district for evaluation. Officials believe that once the evaluation of this subject is completed, the board results will be declared a few days thereafter.

Growing Excitement for Results

With the completion of the evaluation work, the excitement among students regarding their results has increased. Education department officials have stated that the board will release the examination results soon after the evaluation of the remaining subjects is finished.

Strict Action Against Negligence in Evaluation

The evaluation work is considered highly sensitive and responsible. Despite this, instances of negligence by some teachers have come to light. In 2024, due to errors, the board took strict action, barring 4 teachers from evaluation work for one year due to negligence. Additionally, another teacher was debarred from evaluation duties by the local centre superintendent. This action is being viewed as a warning to other evaluators.

Approximately ₹30 Lakh Spent

Remuneration is provided not only to the evaluating teachers but also to supervisors, deputy centre superintendents, centre superintendents, peons, security personnel, and all staff who performed duties during the answer sheet evaluation. An estimated expenditure of approximately ₹30 lakh is incurred at a single evaluation centre. This amount is reimbursed by the board a few months later.

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Published on:

07 Apr 2026 03:43 pm

News / Chhattisgarh / Raipur / CG Board Result 2026: Countdown Begins! 10th-12th Exam Paper Evaluation Complete, Results Expected Soon

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