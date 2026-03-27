Online Fraud: International Cyber Fraud Busted in Capital, 3 Call Centres Raided, 42 Arrested

While the network was being operated from the capital, its mastermind was based in Gujarat, and technical support was provided from abroad. The gang included young men from seven states in the country—Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Haryana, and Punjab. The three call centres were managed by different supervisors. The major operation, which exposed an organised international cyber fraud network, was carried out based on secret information received by the police on March 25.