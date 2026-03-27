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Online Fraud: International Cyber Fraud Busted in Capital, 3 Call Centres Raided, 42 Arrested

Online Fraud: In the capital, the police have busted a large international cyber fraud gang, raiding 3 illegal call centres and arresting 42 accused.

2 min read

Raipur

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Patrika Desk

Mar 27, 2026

इंटरनेशनल साइबर ठगी का भंडाफोड़ (photo source- Patrika)

International cyber fraud busted (Photo source: Patrika)

Online Fraud: The Police Commissionerate in the capital has busted a large international cyber fraud network. In an intelligence-based operation, three illegal call centres were raided simultaneously, leading to the arrest of 42 accused. The accused were found in possession of 67 mobile phones, 18 laptops, 28 computers, and 3 Wi-Fi routers.

Investigations revealed that this gang primarily targeted citizens of the United States, defrauding them under the guise of providing loans and improving credit (CIBIL) scores. Over the past two years, this network is estimated to have defrauded individuals of more than ₹50 crore.

Online Fraud: The entire fraud network operated in five stages

  1. Data Collection and Target Identification

The gang's first step was to collect data of foreign nationals, particularly those who had applied for loans. This information was purchased or gathered through social media platforms and mail groups. Subsequently, call centre employees would contact them via internet calling and build trust by conversing according to a script.

  1. Deception through Poor CIBIL Score Claims

In the second stage, victims were informed that their credit score was poor, hence their loan could not be approved. They were then convinced that their company could improve the score. During this process, the victim's banking and personal information was obtained.

  1. Displaying Funds via Fake Cheques

The gang's technical team would display a small amount (e.g., $100) in the victim's account using a cloned cheque. Exploiting bank processing times, the amount would appear temporarily in the account, thereby gaining the victim's confidence. Foreign networks, particularly those connected to China, were also involved in this technical aspect.

  1. Building Trust and Demanding Money Back

Once the victim saw the amount in their account, the fraudsters would claim it was a test deposit and needed to be returned. They would then request payment via gift cards.

  1. Cash Conversion from Gift Cards and Hawala Transfers

The accused would immediately convert the codes of the gift cards purchased by the victim into cash. This money was then sent to India through hawala channels, eventually reaching the main kingpin.

Resorting to "Digital Arrest" for Intimidation

The gang also sent fake legal notices and arrest warrants to intimidate victims. Threats of legal action for non-payment would be made, causing many to panic and pay immediately.

Online Fraud: Accused Linked to Various States

While the network was being operated from the capital, its mastermind was based in Gujarat, and technical support was provided from abroad. The gang included young men from seven states in the country—Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Haryana, and Punjab. The three call centres were managed by different supervisors. The major operation, which exposed an organised international cyber fraud network, was carried out based on secret information received by the police on March 25.

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Published on:

27 Mar 2026 08:35 am

News / Crime / Online Fraud: International Cyber Fraud Busted in Capital, 3 Call Centres Raided, 42 Arrested

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