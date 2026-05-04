Pratapgarh: Anger Erupts Following Murder of Class 12 Student; Houses Set Ablaze, Heavy Police Force Deployed

A similar incident occurred last month in Tamtiya village, Banswara district. In that instance, individuals entered the home of a man named Govind and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, leading to his death. An angry mob subsequently took the law into their own hands, and tensions rose to the point where police and fire brigade units were prevented from entering. Villagers had blocked the roads with stones and timber and engaged in heavy stone-pelting against the police.