Pratapgarh: Anger Erupts Following Murder of Class 12 Student; Houses Set Ablaze, Heavy Police Force Deployed

Pratapgarh. A minor dispute escalated into fatal violence in Patla Bawdi village, Dhariyavad subdivision, resulting in the death of 17-year-old Nathulal Meena. The victim, a Class 12 student and son of Bhikharam Meena, was a resident of the village. Reports indicate that an argument broke out late at night during a social event held in the village, which subsequently turned into a serious physical altercation.
It is reported that as Nathulal was returning home following the dispute, suspects lying in wait at the Patla Bawdi bend surrounded him and launched a frenzied knife attack. The critically injured youth was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
Following the incident, the atmosphere in the village became highly charged. Incensed villagers set fire to the houses of the accused, resulting in several homes being razed to the ground. In response to the deteriorating situation, the police administration deployed a heavy force to the scene. While the village remained peaceful on Monday, a sense of fear persists among the residents.
The police acted swiftly to detain the primary suspect along with five to six others, who are currently being interrogated. Continuous surveillance is being maintained to ensure the situation remains under control. Given the gravity of the incident, Superintendent of Police B. Aditya visited the site. The administration remains on high alert with additional security measures in place to maintain order.
A similar incident occurred last month in Tamtiya village, Banswara district. In that instance, individuals entered the home of a man named Govind and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, leading to his death. An angry mob subsequently took the law into their own hands, and tensions rose to the point where police and fire brigade units were prevented from entering. Villagers had blocked the roads with stones and timber and engaged in heavy stone-pelting against the police.
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