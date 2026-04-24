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Ex-help dragged IRS officer’s daughter down stairs to bypass biometric lock: New details in Delhi rape-murder case

Rahul Meena has been arrested in connection with the murder and alleged rape of a 22-year-old IIT graduate in South Delhi's Kailash Hills. The police investigation has uncovered several shocking revelations, including robbery, an attempt to access a biometric locker, and a pre-planned conspiracy.

2 min read

New Delhi

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Patrika Desk

Apr 24, 2026

Delhi Rape Murder Case

Delhi Kailash Hills Rape Case: An incident in the Kailash Hills area of South Delhi on Wednesday morning has shocked the entire city. In the case of the alleged rape and murder of a 22-year-old IIT graduate and UPSC candidate, police have detained a 23-year-old domestic worker.

Shocking revelations in investigation

The investigation has revealed that after committing the crime, the accused attempted to access a biometric locker in the house and dragged the victim from the fourth floor to the third floor, but failed to open the locker.

Accused entered as soon as parents left

According to the police, the accused Rahul Meena is a resident of Alwar, Rajasthan, and had previously worked as a servant in the house. He took advantage of the time when the victim's parents left the house to go to the gym. He entered the house at approximately 6:39 am and went straight to the victim's room.

Entry via a hidden smart key

The investigation revealed that the family had kept a smart key hidden near a shoe rack by the main door, a fact known to domestic helpers. The accused used this key to enter the house easily.

Dispute over money

During police interrogation, the accused stated that he went to ask the victim for money to repay a debt, but the young woman refused and told him to leave the house. Following this, the dispute escalated. When the victim tried to call her father, the accused first throttled her and then strangled her with a mobile charger cable. He then attacked her on the head with a water bottle and a lamp, rendering her unconscious.

Dragged down one floor to open safe

According to the police, the accused raped the victim after she became unconscious. He then dragged her down the stairs to open the biometric locker with her fingerprints. An officer stated that the accused knew the locker could only be opened with the fingerprints of the four family members. He tried to open the locker using the victim's finger but was unsuccessful. He then broke the safe with a heavy object.

Fled with lakhs in cash and jewellery

The accused fled the house with approximately 1.5 to 2 lakh rupees in cash and jewellery worth about 10 lakh rupees. According to the police, he also changed his blood-stained clothes and shoes before fleeing.

Post-mortem report revelations

The post-mortem conducted at AIIMS confirmed that the victim died due to strangulation and a severe violent assault. According to the report, multiple injury marks were found on the body, including deep scratches and injuries on the face, hands, and legs. The nasal bone was also found broken. The neck examination revealed internal muscular bleeding and fractures in both parts of the thyroid cartilage. According to doctors, the cause of death was strangulation. Forensic investigation is confirming sexual assault.

Serious charges registered in Rajasthan as well

The investigation also revealed that before coming to Delhi, the accused was wanted in a case in Alwar, Rajasthan. It is alleged that he sexually assaulted his friend's wife, which led to a commotion in the village. After this, he hid in a hilly area, entered a wedding ceremony to eat, and later left for Delhi.

Arrested from a hotel

Police tracked the accused through technical surveillance and arrested him from a hotel in Dwarka, Delhi, at around 8 pm on Wednesday. According to the police, the accused had spent about 7,000 rupees from the stolen amount, while the remaining cash and jewellery have been recovered.

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Published on:

24 Apr 2026 09:20 am

News / Crime / Ex-help dragged IRS officer’s daughter down stairs to bypass biometric lock: New details in Delhi rape-murder case

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