Horrific Hit-and-Run in Jabalpur: Two Killed While Stopping for Water

Jabalpur hit-and-run: A car driver struck three individuals in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, resulting in two fatalities and leaving another critically injured. The survivor has been admitted to the hospital.
The incident occurred early Wednesday morning in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur. The driver was allegedly intoxicated and operating the vehicle at high speeds. According to a police official, the crash took place during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday near Dhanwantari Nagar Chowk, within the jurisdiction of the Garha Police Station.
City Superintendent of Police Ashish Jain informed the media that Ganesh Prasad Kushwaha (38) and his son Shubham (15) had visited the area to attend a wedding. While returning to their hometown of Maharajpur, they stopped their motorcycle in front of a shop to purchase water. According to the police, as the father and son stood by their bike, a speeding car ploughed into them. The vehicle also struck Pankaj Sahu (30), who had similarly stopped at the spot with his two-wheeler.
The collision sparked chaos at the scene. Upon receiving notification, police arrived at the site and immediately transported the three victims to the hospital, where doctors declared Pankaj and Ganesh dead. Shubham remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment.
According to police, the driver is a resident of the Ranjhi area and has been apprehended. A medical examination has been conducted, with the reports currently pending. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against the driver, who has been placed under arrest. It is reported that the driver was in an inebriated state. Locals noted that despite frequent police checkpoints in the area, such an incident occurred. Bystanders reportedly detained the driver and handed him over to the authorities.
The incident has sent shockwaves through Jabalpur. The actions of a wealthy individual, allegedly driving under the influence, have devastated two families.
According to eyewitnesses, the driver was drunk and had no control over the vehicle's speed. Police are currently gathering further information regarding the individual. The vehicle involved bears the registration number MP20ZB2934.
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Jabalpur
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