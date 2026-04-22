Horrific Hit-and-Run in Jabalpur: Two Killed While Stopping for Water

According to police, the driver is a resident of the Ranjhi area and has been apprehended. A medical examination has been conducted, with the reports currently pending. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against the driver, who has been placed under arrest. It is reported that the driver was in an inebriated state. Locals noted that despite frequent police checkpoints in the area, such an incident occurred. Bystanders reportedly detained the driver and handed him over to the authorities.