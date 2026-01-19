19 January 2026,

Monday

Jabalpur

Jabalpur: Uncontrolled car mows down 13 roadside labourers, 5 dead, 3 critical

Accident Death: The death toll in Sunday's hit-and-run case has risen from 2 to 5. Meanwhile, 3 labourers remain critically injured.

less than 1 minute read

Jabalpur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 19, 2026

Accident Death

Hit-and-run case: 5 dead so far, 3 critical (Photo Source: Patrika Input)

The death toll in a hit-and-run case in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur has risen from 2 to 5 as of Sunday. Three labourers are still in critical condition. It is noteworthy that earlier, women named Chainvati Bai and Lachho Bai had died at the scene of the horrific road accident. However, on Monday, news emerged that Gomti Bai, Varsha Kushram, and Krishna Bai, who were admitted in serious condition, also succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Meanwhile, three labourers continue to be in a critical state. The administration has announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon on the Barela highway road when a Creta car driver caused havoc. The car ran over 13 labourers who were sitting by the roadside and eating. The police have identified the car driver, who is reportedly a resident of Jabalpur.

Screams of Agony on the Highway

Following the screams of agony on the road, the police arrived at the scene. The injured were transported to Jabalpur Medical College Hospital with the help of 108 ambulances. All the labourers were engaged in painting work on the highway grill.

Jabalpur: Uncontrolled car mows down 13 roadside labourers, 5 dead, 3 critical

Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh

