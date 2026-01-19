Jabalpur: Uncontrolled car mows down 13 roadside labourers, 5 dead, 3 critical

The death toll in a hit-and-run case in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur has risen from 2 to 5 as of Sunday. Three labourers are still in critical condition. It is noteworthy that earlier, women named Chainvati Bai and Lachho Bai had died at the scene of the horrific road accident. However, on Monday, news emerged that Gomti Bai, Varsha Kushram, and Krishna Bai, who were admitted in serious condition, also succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Meanwhile, three labourers continue to be in a critical state. The administration has announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh each to the families of the deceased.